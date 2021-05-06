Jail Log: May 6, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Possession: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive – Give False/Fictitious Info: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc CPF: 1

NELSON, DUSTIN Booking #: 433509 Booking Date: 05-06-2021 – 3:37 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 ZEMKE, MARINA Booking #: 433508 Booking Date: 05-06-2021 – 1:54 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RIVERA, JUSTIN Booking #: 433507 Booking Date: 05-06-2021 – 1:39 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

MISC CPF x 12 $500.00 CASTRO, LOUIS Booking #: 433506 Booking Date: 05-06-2021 – 12:23 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA x 2 $2060.00 PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 433505 Release Date: 05-05-2021 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 8:19 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MORRISON, JACKIE Booking #: 433504 Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 6:30 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 RAMIREZ, KONRAD Booking #: 433503 Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 4:26 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond CHAPOY, AIDAN Booking #: 433502 Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 3:54 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X15 $3000.00 HERNANDEZ, RAFAEL Booking #: 433501 Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 3:31 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 433500 Release Date: 05-05-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 2:52 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WILSON, CALEB Booking #: 433499 Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 12:36 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond FALCON, JOSHUA Booking #: 433498 Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 11:31 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond HERPECHE, ANDREW Booking #: 433497 Release Date: 05-05-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 05-05-2021 – 6:30 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

