Jail Log: May 6, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive – Give False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
NELSON, DUSTIN
Booking #:
433509
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 3:37 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 
ZEMKE, MARINA
Booking #:
433508
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 1:54 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
433507
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 1:39 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
MISC CPF x 12
$500.00
CASTRO, LOUIS
Booking #:
433506
Booking Date:
05-06-2021 – 12:23 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 2
$2060.00
PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
433505
Release Date:
05-05-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MORRISON, JACKIE
Booking #:
433504
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, KONRAD
Booking #:
433503
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
CHAPOY, AIDAN
Booking #:
433502
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X15
$3000.00
HERNANDEZ, RAFAEL
Booking #:
433501
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433500
Release Date:
05-05-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WILSON, CALEB
Booking #:
433499
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FALCON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
433498
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 11:31 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
HERPECHE, ANDREW
Booking #:
433497
Release Date:
05-05-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 6:30 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo