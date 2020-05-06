Jail Log: May 6, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
 
RAMIREZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
427697
Booking Date:
05-06-2020 – 3:16 am
Charges:
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X 1
$12488.00
View Profile >>>
CARRILLO, ATHINA
Booking #:
427696
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
RODGERS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
427695
Release Date:
05-06-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CASTILLO, JOE
Booking #:
427694
Release Date:
05-06-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
View Profile >>>
HICKS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
427693
Release Date:
05-06-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MITCHELL, XAVIER
Booking #:
427692
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Vasquez, Antonio
Booking #:
427691
Release Date:
05-05-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427690
Release Date:
05-05-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
13990031 MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ORNELAZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
427689
Release Date:
05-05-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 7:46 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley