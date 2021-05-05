Jail Log: May 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Misc CPF: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Theft: 4

Assault by Contact Class C: 1

Possession: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]