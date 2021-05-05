Jail Log: May 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Theft: 4
  • Assault by Contact Class C: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2

OSHEA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
433496
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 3:00 am
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
MCINTYRE, KANDRA
Booking #:
433495
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 2:24 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
GARCIA, ALBERTO
Booking #:
433494
Booking Date:
05-05-2021 – 12:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SANTIAGO, SABRINA
Booking #:
433493
Release Date:
05-05-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX4
No Bond
SOLIS, VANESSA
Booking #:
433492
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23990191 CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990191 VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
29990042 VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
RODRIGUEZ, RAY
Booking #:
433491
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WEIDNER, KEVIN
Booking #:
433490
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WEIR, MELISSA
Booking #:
433489
Release Date:
05-05-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT CLASS C
$512.00
ROBESON, SONNY
Booking #:
433488
Release Date:
05-04-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
ALVAREZ, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
433487
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
23990204 THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 ENH IAT
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
NEECE, TERRY
Booking #:
433486
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
LOPEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
433485
Release Date:
05-04-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ARROYO, ROBERT
Booking #:
433484
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
JACKSON, KOURTNEY
Booking #:
433483
Release Date:
05-04-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
WHITTENTON, SHAWN
Booking #:
433482
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 DWLI X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X4
$10172.00
SWAIN, ROBERT
Booking #:
433481
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 7:17 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

