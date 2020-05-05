Jail Log: May 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Misc COMM: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
 
 
GOETZE, ROBERT
Booking #:
427688
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 5:26 am
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ESTRADA, ISABEL
Booking #:
427687
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 4:01 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BOONE, RANCI
Booking #:
427686
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 2:25 am
Charges:
13990031 VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA X 1
$1074.00
HUERTAS, DAVID
Booking #:
427685
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 1:17 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$512.00
PADGETT, JOYCE
Booking #:
427683
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 12:45 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
UBER, JERAMY
Booking #:
427682
Booking Date:
05-05-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
VANCAMP, WILLIAM
Booking #:
427681
Booking Date:
05-04-2020 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
427680
Release Date:
05-04-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-04-2020 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
VALDEZ-MENDOZA, ALEJANDO
Booking #:
427679
Booking Date:
05-04-2020 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$125000.00
HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
427678
Booking Date:
05-04-2020 – 11:14 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X 17
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
KETCHERSIDE, DALTON
Booking #:
427677
Release Date:
05-04-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
05-04-2020 – 10:08 am
Charges:
26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond

