Jail Log: May 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Possession: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

GOETZE, ROBERT Booking #: 427688 Booking Date: 05-05-2020 – 5:26 am Charges: 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 ESTRADA, ISABEL Booking #: 427687 Booking Date: 05-05-2020 – 4:01 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond BOONE, RANCI Booking #: 427686 Booking Date: 05-05-2020 – 2:25 am Charges: 13990031 VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X 1 $1074.00 HUERTAS, DAVID Booking #: 427685 Booking Date: 05-05-2020 – 1:17 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C $512.00 PADGETT, JOYCE Booking #: 427683 Booking Date: 05-05-2020 – 12:45 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 UBER, JERAMY Booking #: 427682 Booking Date: 05-05-2020 – 12:30 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond VANCAMP, WILLIAM Booking #: 427681 Booking Date: 05-04-2020 – 9:11 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 427680 Release Date: 05-04-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 05-04-2020 – 7:28 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 VALDEZ-MENDOZA, ALEJANDO Booking #: 427679 Booking Date: 05-04-2020 – 2:43 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD $125000.00 HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 427678 Booking Date: 05-04-2020 – 11:14 am Charges: MISC COMM X 17

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 KETCHERSIDE, DALTON Booking #: 427677 Release Date: 05-04-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 05-04-2020 – 10:08 am Charges: 26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597