Jail Log: May 4, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Possession: 4
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Fail to Yield the Right of Way – Emergency Vehicle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
433480
Booking Date:
05-04-2021 – 12:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
STOKES, DEMETRIUS
Booking #:
433479
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
23990191 *FTA* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$3500.00
Caudillo, Angel
Booking #:
433478
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX5
$3816.00
MARTINEZ, MEGAN
Booking #:
433477
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MANNING, KELLI
Booking #:
433476
Release Date:
05-04-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
54999999 PASSING ON RIGHT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1520.00
GALINDO, ISIAH
Booking #:
433475
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
$2926.00
COOK, MAYSON
Booking #:
433474
Release Date:
05-03-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY – EMERGENCY VEHICLE
$620.00
LOZOYA, JOSE
Booking #:
433473
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
NAVARRO, MANDA
Booking #:
433472
Release Date:
05-03-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
WEST, HUBERT
Booking #:
433471
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 12:50 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
RODRIQUES, JACOBE
Booking #:
433470
Release Date:
05-03-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2021 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo