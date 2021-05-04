Jail Log: May 4, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 3

Possession: 4

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Fail to Yield the Right of Way – Emergency Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

COMPTON, ALEXANDER Booking #: 433480 Booking Date: 05-04-2021 – 12:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 STOKES, DEMETRIUS Booking #: 433479 Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 11:28 pm Charges: 23990191 *FTA* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $3500.00 Caudillo, Angel Booking #: 433478 Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 10:55 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX5 $3816.00 MARTINEZ, MEGAN Booking #: 433477 Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 9:55 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 MANNING, KELLI Booking #: 433476 Release Date: 05-04-2021 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 9:32 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 PASSING ON RIGHT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1520.00 GALINDO, ISIAH Booking #: 433475 Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 7:35 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 $2926.00 COOK, MAYSON Booking #: 433474 Release Date: 05-03-2021 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 6:53 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY – EMERGENCY VEHICLE $620.00 LOZOYA, JOSE Booking #: 433473 Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 3:38 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond NAVARRO, MANDA Booking #: 433472 Release Date: 05-03-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 2:32 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 WEST, HUBERT Booking #: 433471 Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 12:50 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 RODRIQUES, JACOBE Booking #: 433470 Release Date: 05-03-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 05-03-2021 – 12:14 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

