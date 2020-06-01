Jail Log: May 30-31, 2020

Over the weekend, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 12
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Robbery: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
  • Theft: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Minor in Consumption: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
 
JURGENS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428109
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 3:34 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 
WACHTER, TAMARA
Booking #:
428108
Release Date:
05-30-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
FAZ, ORLANDO
Booking #:
428107
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 1:56 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
AGUIRRE, JETT
Booking #:
428106
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
12990001 *MTR*ROBBERY
No Bond
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
428105
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 1:24 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PENNEY, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
428104
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 1:06 am
Charges:
23990214 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K ENH IAT
No Bond
BYERLY, ANDREA
Booking #:
428103
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
MAR, DAVID
Booking #:
428102
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428101
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HUNT, JESSE
Booking #:
428100
Release Date:
05-30-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CHEEK, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
428099
Release Date:
05-30-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730605J4
MISC CPF X6
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)
$1598.00
GROOMS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428098
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 10:30 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
TORO CASIANO, JOSE
Booking #:
428097
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X3
$5042.00
WADE, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428096
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
WILHELM, ANDREW
Booking #:
428095
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
WELLS, ISAAC
Booking #:
428094
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
BELMAN, MIKE
Booking #:
428093
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
JONES, LANDON
Booking #:
428092
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MARKWELL, LEANNA
Booking #:
428091
Release Date:
05-30-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
$2600.00
CANTU, SAMUEL
Booking #:
428090
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
11990002 *MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
JASSO, DAVID
Booking #:
428089
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
STOKES, DEMETRIUS
Booking #:
428088
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
WALLACE, TYLER
Booking #:
428087
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X 2
$2934.00
MARTINEZ, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
428086
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
VILLA, JESSICA
Booking #:
428085
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990071 *GOB*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
FUNK, CRAIG
Booking #:
428084
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HEARST, MORGAN
Booking #:
428083
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 11:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
428082
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 10:56 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 8
$500.00
 
 
ARMANDO-MARTINEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
428131
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 5:18 am
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
 
JARAMILLO, MELISSA
Booking #:
428130
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 4:59 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MAYVILLE, JAMES
Booking #:
428129
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 4:58 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
MUNOZ, IRENE
Booking #:
428128
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 4:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
$1442.00
WHITE, JAQUAN
Booking #:
428127
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 4:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1000.00
Elliott, Richard
Booking #:
428125
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 3:19 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
RAMIREZ-CHAVEZ, EDGAR
Booking #:
428126
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 3:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ESCOBEDO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428124
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 2:25 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GUEVARA, JAVIER
Booking #:
428123
Release Date:
05-31-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 2:18 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
VILLAREAL, ROGER
Booking #:
428122
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 2:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CLAY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428121
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 1:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SANCHEZ, STEPHAN
Booking #:
428120
Release Date:
05-31-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 1:44 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
428119
Booking Date:
05-31-2020 – 1:18 am
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- TURNING LEFT
54999999 NO DL
$1346.00
LUJAN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428118
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
428117
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
Cathey, Christopher
Booking #:
428116
Release Date:
05-31-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CANO, MARTIN
Booking #:
428115
Release Date:
05-31-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 FICTITOUS PLATES/INSIGNIA ATTEMPTED
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X3
$6166.00
CROUCH, KADEN
Booking #:
428114
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MILLER, WILLIAM
Booking #:
428113
Release Date:
05-30-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
428112
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODGERS, RONALD
Booking #:
428111
Release Date:
05-30-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 1:42 pm
Charges:
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
MENDOZA, SERGIO
Booking #:
428110
Release Date:
05-30-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-30-2020 – 8:41 am
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$60000.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

