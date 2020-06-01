Jail Log: May 30-31, 2020

Over the weekend, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 12

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Robbery: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5

Theft: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Minor in Consumption: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1

JURGENS, JOSHUA Booking #: 428109 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 3:34 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 WACHTER, TAMARA Booking #: 428108 Release Date: 05-30-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 FAZ, ORLANDO Booking #: 428107 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 1:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 AGUIRRE, JETT Booking #: 428106 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 1:33 am Charges: 12990001 *MTR*ROBBERY No Bond RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 428105 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 1:24 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond PENNEY, CYNTHIA Booking #: 428104 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 1:06 am Charges: 23990214 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K ENH IAT No Bond BYERLY, ANDREA Booking #: 428103 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 11:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00 MAR, DAVID Booking #: 428102 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 11:36 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 428101 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 11:04 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HUNT, JESSE Booking #: 428100 Release Date: 05-30-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 11:02 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CHEEK, DOUGLAS Booking #: 428099 Release Date: 05-30-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 10:50 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730605J4

MISC CPF X6

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25) $1598.00 GROOMS, JOSHUA Booking #: 428098 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 10:30 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond TORO CASIANO, JOSE Booking #: 428097 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 9:34 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X3 $5042.00 WADE, JUSTIN Booking #: 428096 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 9:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 WILHELM, ANDREW Booking #: 428095 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 9:02 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond WELLS, ISAAC Booking #: 428094 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 8:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 BELMAN, MIKE Booking #: 428093 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 8:45 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond JONES, LANDON Booking #: 428092 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 8:14 pm Charges: 50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 428091 Release Date: 05-30-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 6:32 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 $2600.00 CANTU, SAMUEL Booking #: 428090 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 5:49 pm Charges: 11990002 *MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond JASSO, DAVID Booking #: 428089 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond STOKES, DEMETRIUS Booking #: 428088 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 4:43 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $500.00 WALLACE, TYLER Booking #: 428087 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 4:01 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X 2 $2934.00 MARTINEZ, CRYSTAL Booking #: 428086 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 2:44 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond VILLA, JESSICA Booking #: 428085 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 2:09 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990071 *GOB*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond FUNK, CRAIG Booking #: 428084 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 12:43 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HEARST, MORGAN Booking #: 428083 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 11:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SANCHEZ, JOSE Booking #: 428082 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 10:56 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPF X 8 $500.00 ARMANDO-MARTINEZ, LUIS Booking #: 428131 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 5:18 am Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $500.00 JARAMILLO, MELISSA Booking #: 428130 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 4:59 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 MAYVILLE, JAMES Booking #: 428129 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 4:58 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 MUNOZ, IRENE Booking #: 428128 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 4:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION $1442.00 WHITE, JAQUAN Booking #: 428127 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 4:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $1000.00 Elliott, Richard Booking #: 428125 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 3:19 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 RAMIREZ-CHAVEZ, EDGAR Booking #: 428126 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 3:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ESCOBEDO, JONATHAN Booking #: 428124 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 2:25 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GUEVARA, JAVIER Booking #: 428123 Release Date: 05-31-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 2:18 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 VILLAREAL, ROGER Booking #: 428122 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 2:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CLAY, ANTHONY Booking #: 428121 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 1:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SANCHEZ, STEPHAN Booking #: 428120 Release Date: 05-31-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 1:44 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 428119 Booking Date: 05-31-2020 – 1:18 am Charges: 41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- TURNING LEFT

54999999 NO DL $1346.00 LUJAN, JUSTIN Booking #: 428118 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 11:11 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 428117 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 10:53 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 Cathey, Christopher Booking #: 428116 Release Date: 05-31-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 9:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CANO, MARTIN Booking #: 428115 Release Date: 05-31-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 8:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 FICTITOUS PLATES/INSIGNIA ATTEMPTED

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X3 $6166.00 CROUCH, KADEN Booking #: 428114 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 4:54 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond MILLER, WILLIAM Booking #: 428113 Release Date: 05-30-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 3:26 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 428112 Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 2:13 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RODGERS, RONALD Booking #: 428111 Release Date: 05-30-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 1:42 pm Charges: 36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond MENDOZA, SERGIO Booking #: 428110 Release Date: 05-30-2020 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 05-30-2020 – 8:41 am Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD $60000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597