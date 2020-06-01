Jail Log: May 30-31, 2020

Over the weekend, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 12
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Robbery: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
- Theft: 1
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- US Marshal Hold: 1
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Minor in Consumption: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730605J4
MISC CPF X6
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X 2
35990014 *JN*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990071 *GOB*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 8
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- TURNING LEFT
54999999 NO DL
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 FICTITOUS PLATES/INSIGNIA ATTEMPTED
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597