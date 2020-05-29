Closings
Jail Log: May 29, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 9
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
 
GALINDO, MONIQUE
Booking #:
428081
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 3:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CAMPBELL, SHAWNA
Booking #:
428080
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 1:08 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
FILES, DAVID
Booking #:
428078
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 12:55 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD
Booking #:
428079
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 12:44 am
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
DURAN, ROSALINDA
Booking #:
428077
Booking Date:
05-29-2020 – 12:20 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPSONSIBILITY
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 3
$3952.00
SPATH, STEVEN
Booking #:
428076
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
GONZALES, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
428075
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TAYLOR, HILLARY
Booking #:
428074
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
ORTIZ, JAIME
Booking #:
428073
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 
JONES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428072
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JONES, ERIC
Booking #:
428071
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
WEST, STEVEN
Booking #:
428070
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 
WOMACK, FREDRICK
Booking #:
428069
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROSADO, JUAN
Booking #:
428068
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$962.00
HERRERA, JASON
Booking #:
428067
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JIMENEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428066
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
LOPEZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
428065
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
54990067 VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
MCMARYION, LATANYA
Booking #:
428064
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
$1450.00
HARO, JOSE
Booking #:
428063
Release Date:
05-29-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
BALDERAZ, TERRANCE
Booking #:
428062
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$500.00
WALSH, BRIAN
Booking #:
428061
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 12:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BURNETT, MARCUS
Booking #:
428060
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
ACUNA, JOSE
Booking #:
428059
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 11:59 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$464.00
GALVAN, JACOB
Booking #:
428058
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 7:43 am
Charges:
48010006 *VOP*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040010 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC CPF x 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$502.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

