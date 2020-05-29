Jail Log: May 29, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 9

Public Intoxication: 2

Reckless Driving: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Walking with Traffic: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

No Drivers License: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

GALINDO, MONIQUE Booking #: 428081 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 3:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CAMPBELL, SHAWNA Booking #: 428080 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 1:08 am Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G $10000.00 FILES, DAVID Booking #: 428078 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 12:55 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD Booking #: 428079 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 12:44 am Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 DURAN, ROSALINDA Booking #: 428077 Booking Date: 05-29-2020 – 12:20 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL REPSONSIBILITY

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC VPTA X 3 $3952.00 SPATH, STEVEN Booking #: 428076 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 11:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond GONZALES, JOHNNIE Booking #: 428075 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 11:26 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond TAYLOR, HILLARY Booking #: 428074 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 10:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 ORTIZ, JAIME Booking #: 428073 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 9:40 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 JONES, MICHAEL Booking #: 428072 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 9:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 JONES, ERIC Booking #: 428071 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 9:14 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond WEST, STEVEN Booking #: 428070 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 WOMACK, FREDRICK Booking #: 428069 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 8:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ROSADO, JUAN Booking #: 428068 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF X2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $962.00 HERRERA, JASON Booking #: 428067 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 7:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 JIMENEZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 428066 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 7:36 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 No Bond LOPEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 428065 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 6:43 pm Charges: 54990067 VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond MCMARYION, LATANYA Booking #: 428064 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 6:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI $1450.00 HARO, JOSE Booking #: 428063 Release Date: 05-29-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 5:39 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $264.00 BALDERAZ, TERRANCE Booking #: 428062 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 3:01 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 $500.00 WALSH, BRIAN Booking #: 428061 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 12:40 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond BURNETT, MARCUS Booking #: 428060 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 12:31 pm Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $500.00 ACUNA, JOSE Booking #: 428059 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 11:59 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $464.00 GALVAN, JACOB Booking #: 428058 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 7:43 am Charges: 48010006 *VOP*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040010 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

MISC CPF x 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $502.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597