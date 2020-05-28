Jail Log: May 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 4

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1

Theft: 1

Accident Involving Injury: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

FRIAR, JUSTIN Booking #: 428057 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 4:02 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 WRONG LICENSE PLATE $906.00 VILLA, MARCUS Booking #: 428056 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 3:15 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED $690.00 Salazar, Brittany Booking #: 428055 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 2:22 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $3000.00 McCoslin, Jordan Booking #: 428054 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 12:36 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $432.00 VESTAL, TRESA Booking #: 428053 Booking Date: 05-28-2020 – 12:35 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BARRERA, LYDIA Booking #: 428052 Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 11:31 pm Charges: 25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC CPF X6 No Bond AMADOR, JESSICA Booking #: 428051 Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 11:04 pm Charges: 48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

54990067 VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond SALAS, EPIFANIO Booking #: 428050 Release Date: 05-28-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 10:52 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 STEVENS, DANNY Booking #: 428049 Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 8:30 pm Charges: 23990193 GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010019 GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR $2162.00 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 428048 Release Date: 05-27-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 8:23 pm Charges: 35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond SAN AGUSTIN, ALBERTO Booking #: 428047 Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 8:07 pm Charges: 54010007 MTR* ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

54040009 VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond QUEZADA, JAMES Booking #: 428046 Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 7:56 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 PRIETO, PABLO Booking #: 428045 Release Date: 05-27-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 5:21 pm Charges: 36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond VESTAL, TRESA Booking #: 428044 Release Date: 05-27-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 4:57 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 NEWSOM, COOPER Booking #: 428043 Release Date: 05-27-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 2:43 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $500.00 ANDERSON, STEPHEN Booking #: 428042 Release Date: 05-27-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 2:17 pm Charges: 13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond CHADWICK, JIM Booking #: 428041 Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 12:42 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond MOERKE, SHAWN Booking #: 428040 Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 11:22 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BAUGH, ZANE Booking #: 428039 Release Date: 05-27-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2020 – 9:40 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 36 MPH in a 25 MPH zone

MISC VPTA X 3 $5684.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

