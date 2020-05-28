Closings
Jail Log: May 28, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Accident Involving Injury: 1
  • Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
 
FRIAR, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428057
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 4:02 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 WRONG LICENSE PLATE
$906.00
VILLA, MARCUS
Booking #:
428056
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 3:15 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED
$690.00
Salazar, Brittany
Booking #:
428055
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 2:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$3000.00
 
McCoslin, Jordan
Booking #:
428054
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 12:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$432.00
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
428053
Booking Date:
05-28-2020 – 12:35 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BARRERA, LYDIA
Booking #:
428052
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
AMADOR, JESSICA
Booking #:
428051
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
54990067 VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
SALAS, EPIFANIO
Booking #:
428050
Release Date:
05-28-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
STEVENS, DANNY
Booking #:
428049
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
23990193 GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
$2162.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
428048
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
SAN AGUSTIN, ALBERTO
Booking #:
428047
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
54010007 MTR* ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY
54040009 VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
QUEZADA, JAMES
Booking #:
428046
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
PRIETO, PABLO
Booking #:
428045
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
428044
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
NEWSOM, COOPER
Booking #:
428043
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
 
ANDERSON, STEPHEN
Booking #:
428042
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
CHADWICK, JIM
Booking #:
428041
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 12:42 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
MOERKE, SHAWN
Booking #:
428040
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 11:22 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BAUGH, ZANE
Booking #:
428039
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 9:40 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 36 MPH in a 25 MPH zone
MISC VPTA X 3
$5684.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

