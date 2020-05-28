Jail Log: May 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 4
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1
- Theft: 1
- Accident Involving Injury: 1
- Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
- Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 WRONG LICENSE PLATE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X6
54990067 VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
54040009 VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS – 10% OR OVER 36 MPH in a 25 MPH zone
MISC VPTA X 3
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597