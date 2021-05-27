Jail Log: May 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 4

Fail to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 2

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]