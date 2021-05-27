Jail Log: May 27, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Possession: 4
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 2
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
CONSTANCIO, GERARDO
Booking #:
433818
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 4:42 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PATTARINO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
433817
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 1:23 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
VARGAS, CARLOS
Booking #:
433816
Release Date:
05-27-2021 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
05-27-2021 – 12:16 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX2
$1662.00
BALDWIN, LINDA
Booking #:
433815
Release Date:
05-27-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 052685J4
$1628.00
ORGAN, ZACHARY
Booking #:
433814
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
35990021 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
MORGAN, PATRICIA
Booking #:
433813
Release Date:
05-27-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X1
$1164.00
BOONE, DAMON
Booking #:
433812
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 J/N* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
SOLIS, PRISCILLA
Booking #:
433811
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
BLOYS, JAMIE
Booking #:
433810
Release Date:
05-27-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
433809
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
POPE, ADAM
Booking #:
433808
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FRIZZELL, BO
Booking #:
433807
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MELENDEZ, LARRY
Booking #:
433806
Booking Date:
05-26-2021 – 9:27 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo