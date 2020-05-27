Closings
Jail Log: May 27, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
 
KORN, KEVIN
Booking #:
428038
Booking Date:
05-27-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$3190.00
DOMINGUEZ, TRINIDAD
Booking #:
428037
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
BENAVIDES, ERIC
Booking #:
428036
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
35990133 RPR*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$462.00
 
SHOWERS, KYLE
Booking #:
428035
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ARMSTRONG, ROBERT
Booking #:
428034
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC VPTA
$2782.00
ASH, SARAH
Booking #:
428033
Release Date:
05-27-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BURNS, MARCUS
Booking #:
428032
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 5:50 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
MELENDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428031
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
22990004 *CPF*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
22990004 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
No Bond
CRISP, EDWARD
Booking #:
428030
Release Date:
05-26-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CONTRERAS, JOSE
Booking #:
428029
Release Date:
05-26-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 9:33 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Mireles, Brandon
Booking #:
428028
Release Date:
05-26-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 9:30 am
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
THOMAS, DEAN
Booking #:
428027
Release Date:
05-26-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 6:50 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

