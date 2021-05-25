Jail Log: May 25, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 2
  • Misc US Military Hold: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
STOKES, DEMETRIUS
Booking #:
433791
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 3:26 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
FEATHERSTON, CONNER
Booking #:
433790
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 12:44 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
433789
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 12:29 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF
No Bond
Featherston, Bianca
Booking #:
433788
Booking Date:
05-25-2021 – 12:24 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
COCHRAN, JEREMY
Booking #:
433787
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
Bell, Cody
Booking #:
433786
Release Date:
05-24-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
48010020 *J/NISI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
EISENBACH, ROY
Booking #:
433785
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ANDRADE, MISTY
Booking #:
433784
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
WILSON, TIFFANY
Booking #:
433783
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
ESCOBEDO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
433782
Release Date:
05-24-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
ELLIOTT, ETHAN
Booking #:
433781
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
11990002 GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
NOEV, DANIEL
Booking #:
433780
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
MISC US MILITARY HOLD
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, VIVIAN
Booking #:
433779
Release Date:
05-24-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
No Bond
CLEARMAN, CORY
Booking #:
433778
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 11:51 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$35000.00
GANDAR, GEORGE
Booking #:
433777
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 10:55 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
BK5 DEFECTIVE BRAKE APPLICATION ON BREAKAWAY
DL5 FAIL TO REPORT CHANGE OF ADDRESS ON DL
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC FTA
$2481.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

