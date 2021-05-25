Jail Log: May 25, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

US Marshal Hold: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Theft: 1

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 2

Misc US Military Hold: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]