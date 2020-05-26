Jail Log: May 23-26, 2020

Over Memorial Day Weekend, 81 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 8

Possession: 28

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Theft: 5

Expired Driver’s License/Registration: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Affray: 2

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 2

CPF: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Stalking: 1

DINOLFO, MICHAEL Booking #: 427971 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 5:36 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 PEREZ, TRAVIS Booking #: 427970 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 3:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2370.00 GUERRERO-TELLEZ, JORGE Booking #: 427969 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 2:45 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

MISC ICE HOLD $1000.00 MIRELES, PETRA Booking #: 427968 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 2:43 am Charges: 35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO LICENSE $464.00 ROBERTSON, ROSS Booking #: 427967 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 1:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ROMO, ERNEST Booking #: 427966 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 1:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 EAGLE, QUINCIN Booking #: 427965 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 12:40 am Charges: 22990002 J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35620010 J/N* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

50130001 J/N* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond LOPEZ, LUCAS Booking #: 427964 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 12:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 REYES, SAMUEL Booking #: 427963 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 11:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 427962 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 11:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 4 $3532.00 MCCARTNEY, ALICIA Booking #: 427961 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 10:18 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond POWELL, DEVONTE Booking #: 427960 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 10:15 pm Charges: 13150005 GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $30000.00 Porter, James Booking #: 427959 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 9:41 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 1 $482.00 GONZALES, NOEL Booking #: 427958 Release Date: 05-22-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 9:21 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC CPF X 3 $764.00 IBARRA, ESMERALDA Booking #: 427956 Release Date: 05-22-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 7:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 IBARRA, MIKE Booking #: 427955 Release Date: 05-22-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 7:22 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond SARTOR, BREANN Booking #: 427957 Release Date: 05-22-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 7:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 $4256.00 GUZMAN, FERNANDO Booking #: 427954 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 6:30 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond REYES, SILVESTER Booking #: 427953 Release Date: 05-22-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 5:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 TREVINO, JOHN Booking #: 427952 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 5:26 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond COTTO, JAMES Booking #: 427951 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 4:03 pm Charges: 13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond SHIPP, JO Booking #: 427950 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 3:35 pm Charges: 23990201 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K $75000.00 DUENAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 427949 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 2:29 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C

MISC FTA X 3

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

MISC VPTA X 4 $6212.00 SEGURA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 427948 Release Date: 05-22-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 1:29 pm Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONTACT-AFFRAY $231.00 DEHOYOS, ALEXIS Booking #: 427947 Release Date: 05-22-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 1:11 pm Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-AFFRAY $462.00 ARROYO, ROBERT Booking #: 427946 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 12:21 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 3

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $2058.00 KEESEE, BLAKELEY Booking #: 427945 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 11:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 DAVIS, ZACHARY Booking #: 427944 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 10:04 am Charges: 23990004 MTR*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 54 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE

54999999 SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 55MPH IN 40

MISC VPTA X 5 $7228.00 MUNOZ, RICHARD Booking #: 427990 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 4:50 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MEDELLIN, AMADO Booking #: 427989 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 2:40 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CONOVER, THOMAS Booking #: 427988 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 2:14 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SALAS, STEVE Booking #: 427987 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 12:23 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DUNN, JEREMY Booking #: 427986 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 12:05 am Charges: 13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $6000.00 REYES, SILVESTER Booking #: 427985 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 11:27 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ELLICHMAN, DAVID Booking #: 427984 Release Date: 05-24-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 11:25 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 SANCHEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 427983 Release Date: 05-24-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 10:34 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 GARCIA, MICHAEL Booking #: 427982 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 9:59 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA Booking #: 427981 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 8:32 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 $3000.00 CASEY, JAMES Booking #: 427980 Release Date: 05-24-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 8:19 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 THURMAN, DESIRAY Booking #: 427979 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 8:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CHAPPA, BENJAMIN Booking #: 427978 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 7:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MEDINA, RAYMOND Booking #: 427977 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 6:58 pm Charges: PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GAITAN, RUBY Booking #: 427976 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 4:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 427975 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 3:06 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SILVA, KRISTOPHER Booking #: 427974 Release Date: 05-23-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 12:10 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 HERNANDEZ, STEVEN Booking #: 427973 Release Date: 05-24-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 11:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DELRIO, ALEENA Booking #: 427972 Booking Date: 05-23-2020 – 8:19 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $1500.00 ZEPEDA, JACOB Booking #: 428004 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 5:08 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LOPEZ, NATHAN Booking #: 428003 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 3:56 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 DINOLFO, MICHAEL Booking #: 428002 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 1:00 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond DAWSON, TAYLOR Booking #: 428001 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 11:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $3500.00 TORRES, VIVIANA Booking #: 428000 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CLEMONS, LISA Booking #: 427999 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 8:36 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC $1414.00 WHITE, BILLY Booking #: 427998 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 6:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 THOMAS, JONDAVID Booking #: 427997 Release Date: 05-24-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 6:16 pm Charges: 13990043 GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond VALLES, PHILIP Booking #: 427996 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 4:49 pm Charges: 13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE $10000.00 MCCOY, ANDREW Booking #: 427995 Release Date: 05-24-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 4:08 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Govea, Jose Booking #: 427994 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 11:50 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 NANDIN, AZALIA Booking #: 427993 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 8:57 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2424.00 RIOS, JADEN Booking #: 427992 Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 8:48 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE(WHEN UNLICENSED)

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1352.00 DAVIS, FREDDIE Booking #: 427991 Release Date: 05-24-2020 – 9:28 am Booking Date: 05-24-2020 – 6:47 am Charges: 25890002 GJI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR No Bond VILLAREAL, JAYLIN Booking #: 428026 Booking Date: 05-26-2020 – 3:15 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond MOLINA, ALEXIS Booking #: 428025 Booking Date: 05-26-2020 – 2:41 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond GROOMS, AMBER Booking #: 428023 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 8:40 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C X 2

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA $2090.00 MARSH, SCOTTY Booking #: 428022 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 8:35 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALLS HOLD No Bond BANDA, BOBBY Booking #: 428021 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 8:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $1500.00 BEST, EDWARD Booking #: 428020 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 8:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2352.00 URTEAGA, HECTOR Booking #: 428019 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 7:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LIRA, ISAAC Booking #: 428018 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 6:24 pm Charges: 521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 WHITTEN, JACOBIE Booking #: 428017 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 6:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PHILLIPS, RIANA Booking #: 428016 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 6:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 VESTAL, TRESA Booking #: 428015 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 4:50 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC FTA X2

MISC NO DL $2068.00 BRYAN, DUKE Booking #: 428014 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 4:26 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00 MOLINA, JESSE Booking #: 428013 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 4:25 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond ALBARRAN, VANESSA Booking #: 428012 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 3:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Painter, Lauren Booking #: 428011 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 2:52 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond GONZALES, BEAU Booking #: 428010 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 12:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond MOSQUEDA, GABRIEL Booking #: 428009 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 11:24 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SOLIS, SALVADOR Booking #: 428008 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 11:17 am Charges: 36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 GARCIA, ALVIN Booking #: 428007 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 10:00 am Charges: 55999999 CPF X 2 No Bond gutierrez, tony Booking #: 428006 Release Date: 05-25-2020 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 9:34 am Charges: 13160014 *GJI* STALKING No Bond GOVEA, JOE Booking #: 428005 Booking Date: 05-25-2020 – 8:31 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597