Jail Log: May 23-26, 2020

Over Memorial Day Weekend, 81 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 8
- Possession: 28
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 2
- Theft: 5
- Expired Driver’s License/Registration: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Affray: 2
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
- US Marshal Hold: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 2
- CPF: 1
- Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
- Stalking: 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC ICE HOLD
54999999 NO LICENSE
35620010 J/N* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
50130001 J/N* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 4
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X 3
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C
MISC FTA X 3
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
MISC VPTA X 4
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 54 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 55MPH IN 40
MISC VPTA X 5
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE(WHEN UNLICENSED)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC FTA X2
MISC NO DL
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
