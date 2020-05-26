Closings
Jail Log: May 23-26, 2020

Jail Logs
Over Memorial Day Weekend, 81 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 8
  • Possession: 28
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 2
  • Theft: 5
  • Expired Driver’s License/Registration: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct – Affray: 2
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulat: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 2
  • CPF: 1
  • Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1
  • Stalking: 1
 
DINOLFO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427971
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 5:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PEREZ, TRAVIS
Booking #:
427970
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 3:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2370.00
GUERRERO-TELLEZ, JORGE
Booking #:
427969
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 2:45 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
MIRELES, PETRA
Booking #:
427968
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 2:43 am
Charges:
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO LICENSE
$464.00
ROBERTSON, ROSS
Booking #:
427967
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 1:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ROMO, ERNEST
Booking #:
427966
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 1:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
EAGLE, QUINCIN
Booking #:
427965
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 12:40 am
Charges:
22990002 J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35620010 J/N* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
50130001 J/N* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
LOPEZ, LUCAS
Booking #:
427964
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 12:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYES, SAMUEL
Booking #:
427963
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
427962
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 4
$3532.00
MCCARTNEY, ALICIA
Booking #:
427961
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
POWELL, DEVONTE
Booking #:
427960
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
13150005 GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
$30000.00
Porter, James
Booking #:
427959
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
$482.00
GONZALES, NOEL
Booking #:
427958
Release Date:
05-22-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X 3
$764.00
IBARRA, ESMERALDA
Booking #:
427956
Release Date:
05-22-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
IBARRA, MIKE
Booking #:
427955
Release Date:
05-22-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
SARTOR, BREANN
Booking #:
427957
Release Date:
05-22-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$4256.00
GUZMAN, FERNANDO
Booking #:
427954
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
REYES, SILVESTER
Booking #:
427953
Release Date:
05-22-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
TREVINO, JOHN
Booking #:
427952
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
COTTO, JAMES
Booking #:
427951
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
SHIPP, JO
Booking #:
427950
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
23990201 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K
$75000.00
DUENAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427949
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C
MISC FTA X 3
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
MISC VPTA X 4
$6212.00
SEGURA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427948
Release Date:
05-22-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONTACT-AFFRAY
$231.00
DEHOYOS, ALEXIS
Booking #:
427947
Release Date:
05-22-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 1:11 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-AFFRAY
$462.00
ARROYO, ROBERT
Booking #:
427946
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2058.00
KEESEE, BLAKELEY
Booking #:
427945
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 11:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
DAVIS, ZACHARY
Booking #:
427944
Booking Date:
05-22-2020 – 10:04 am
Charges:
23990004 MTR*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 54 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 55MPH IN 40
MISC VPTA X 5
$7228.00
 
MUNOZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
427990
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 4:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MEDELLIN, AMADO
Booking #:
427989
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CONOVER, THOMAS
Booking #:
427988
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 2:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SALAS, STEVE
Booking #:
427987
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 12:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DUNN, JEREMY
Booking #:
427986
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 12:05 am
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$6000.00
REYES, SILVESTER
Booking #:
427985
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ELLICHMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
427984
Release Date:
05-24-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
SANCHEZ, JEREMY
Booking #:
427983
Release Date:
05-24-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427982
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA
Booking #:
427981
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$3000.00
CASEY, JAMES
Booking #:
427980
Release Date:
05-24-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
THURMAN, DESIRAY
Booking #:
427979
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CHAPPA, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
427978
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MEDINA, RAYMOND
Booking #:
427977
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GAITAN, RUBY
Booking #:
427976
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
427975
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 3:06 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SILVA, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427974
Release Date:
05-23-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
HERNANDEZ, STEVEN
Booking #:
427973
Release Date:
05-24-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 11:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DELRIO, ALEENA
Booking #:
427972
Booking Date:
05-23-2020 – 8:19 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1500.00
 
ZEPEDA, JACOB
Booking #:
428004
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 5:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOPEZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
428003
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 3:56 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
DINOLFO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428002
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 1:00 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
DAWSON, TAYLOR
Booking #:
428001
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$3500.00
TORRES, VIVIANA
Booking #:
428000
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
427999
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
$1414.00
WHITE, BILLY
Booking #:
427998
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
THOMAS, JONDAVID
Booking #:
427997
Release Date:
05-24-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
13990043 GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
VALLES, PHILIP
Booking #:
427996
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$10000.00
MCCOY, ANDREW
Booking #:
427995
Release Date:
05-24-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Govea, Jose
Booking #:
427994
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 11:50 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
NANDIN, AZALIA
Booking #:
427993
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 8:57 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2424.00
RIOS, JADEN
Booking #:
427992
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 8:48 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE(WHEN UNLICENSED)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1352.00
DAVIS, FREDDIE
Booking #:
427991
Release Date:
05-24-2020 – 9:28 am
Booking Date:
05-24-2020 – 6:47 am
Charges:
25890002 GJI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
No Bond
 
VILLAREAL, JAYLIN
Booking #:
428026
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 3:15 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
MOLINA, ALEXIS
Booking #:
428025
Booking Date:
05-26-2020 – 2:41 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
GROOMS, AMBER
Booking #:
428023
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C X 2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
$2090.00
MARSH, SCOTTY
Booking #:
428022
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALLS HOLD
No Bond
BANDA, BOBBY
Booking #:
428021
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1500.00
BEST, EDWARD
Booking #:
428020
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2352.00
URTEAGA, HECTOR
Booking #:
428019
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LIRA, ISAAC
Booking #:
428018
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 
WHITTEN, JACOBIE
Booking #:
428017
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PHILLIPS, RIANA
Booking #:
428016
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
428015
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC FTA X2
MISC NO DL
$2068.00
BRYAN, DUKE
Booking #:
428014
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
MOLINA, JESSE
Booking #:
428013
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
ALBARRAN, VANESSA
Booking #:
428012
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Painter, Lauren
Booking #:
428011
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
GONZALES, BEAU
Booking #:
428010
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MOSQUEDA, GABRIEL
Booking #:
428009
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 11:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SOLIS, SALVADOR
Booking #:
428008
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 11:17 am
Charges:
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
GARCIA, ALVIN
Booking #:
428007
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 10:00 am
Charges:
55999999 CPF X 2
No Bond
gutierrez, tony
Booking #:
428006
Release Date:
05-25-2020 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 9:34 am
Charges:
13160014 *GJI* STALKING
No Bond
GOVEA, JOE
Booking #:
428005
Booking Date:
05-25-2020 – 8:31 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

