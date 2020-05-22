Jail Log: May 22, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 2

Possession: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

JOUETT, RICHARD Booking #: 427943 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 2:35 am Charges: 23990033 VOP*THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK

35990071 VOP*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DL

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-ONCOMING TRAFFIC

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X3 $3170.00 MOORE, JACOB Booking #: 427942 Booking Date: 05-22-2020 – 12:51 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

MISC CPF X5 $1565.00 CONTRERAS, JOSE Booking #: 427941 Booking Date: 05-21-2020 – 8:53 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 $1408.00 WILSON, ROBERT Booking #: 427940 Booking Date: 05-21-2020 – 6:56 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond VARGAS, GUADALUPE Booking #: 427938 Release Date: 05-21-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 05-21-2020 – 2:01 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR $1398.00 TREVINO, ANTHONY Booking #: 427937 Release Date: 05-21-2020 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 05-21-2020 – 1:58 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $450.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597