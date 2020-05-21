Jail Log: May 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Fail to Yield Right of Way: 1

Possession: 8

Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle: 1

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Theft: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

MARCUM, JASON Booking #: 427936 Release Date: 05-21-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 05-21-2020 – 3:09 am Charges: MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- TURING LEFT

MISC VPTA $1148.00 NUNEZ, ANGELICA Booking #: 427935 Release Date: 05-21-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 05-21-2020 – 1:32 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA x1 $2826.00 CARSON, DEVONTE Booking #: 427934 Release Date: 05-20-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 10:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MARTINEZ, JESUS Booking #: 427933 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 9:39 pm Charges: 54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI No Bond SATTERWHITE, MICHAEL Booking #: 427932 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 9:29 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond VELEZ, SAMMY Booking #: 427931 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 8:22 pm Charges: 53990010 RPR* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 BELL, DENIVEN Booking #: 427930 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond BAKER, MICHAEL Booking #: 427929 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 5:15 pm Charges: 54040011 * COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond WHITAKER, GEOFFREY Booking #: 427928 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 5:05 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond ARANA, MIGUEL Booking #: 427927 Release Date: 05-20-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 4:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $2000.00 JOHNSON, JOS Booking #: 427926 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 4:40 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond SOUTHWORTH, RAMOND Booking #: 427925 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35990014 * GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50130001 *GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC BENCH WARRANT $3000.00 CLAMON, CAMERON Booking #: 427924 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 3:08 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $2000.00 LARUE, DAVID Booking #: 427923 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 12:45 pm Charges: 22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond GARCIA, ALFREDO Booking #: 427922 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 11:12 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SALAS, JOHN Booking #: 427921 Booking Date: 05-20-2020 – 10:51 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $7500.00

