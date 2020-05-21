Jail Log: May 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Fail to Yield Right of Way: 1
  • Possession: 8
  • Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle: 1
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
 
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
427936
Release Date:
05-21-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
05-21-2020 – 3:09 am
Charges:
MISC FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- TURING LEFT
MISC VPTA
$1148.00
NUNEZ, ANGELICA
Booking #:
427935
Release Date:
05-21-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
05-21-2020 – 1:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x1
$2826.00
 
CARSON, DEVONTE
Booking #:
427934
Release Date:
05-20-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MARTINEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
427933
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
SATTERWHITE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427932
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
VELEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
427931
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 8:22 pm
Charges:
53990010 RPR* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
BELL, DENIVEN
Booking #:
427930
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BAKER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427929
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
54040011 * COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
WHITAKER, GEOFFREY
Booking #:
427928
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
ARANA, MIGUEL
Booking #:
427927
Release Date:
05-20-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
JOHNSON, JOS
Booking #:
427926
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SOUTHWORTH, RAMOND
Booking #:
427925
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 * GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50130001 *GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC BENCH WARRANT
$3000.00
CLAMON, CAMERON
Booking #:
427924
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
LARUE, DAVID
Booking #:
427923
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
GARCIA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
427922
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 11:12 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SALAS, JOHN
Booking #:
427921
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 10:51 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$7500.00

