Jail Log: May 20, 2021

Posted: / Updated:
Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Fail to Stop and Leave Information: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Possession: 6
  • Theft: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
CAMP, ANTHONY
Booking #:
433715
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 3:38 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1000.00
MELENDEZ, LARRY
Booking #:
433714
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER IN 50MPH
54999999 VPTA X2
MISC FTA
$3638.00
CONTRERAS, VALERIE
Booking #:
433713
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 2:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
KING, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433712
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 1:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SCHEEL, KRYSTAL
Booking #:
433711
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 1:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LEYVA, JUAN
Booking #:
433710
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 1:15 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
433709
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 12:28 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$464.00
ANDERSON, DANYEL
Booking #:
433708
Booking Date:
05-20-2021 – 12:09 am
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
SMITH, BRANDI
Booking #:
433707
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROJAS, MARK
Booking #:
433706
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990029 POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G
$1000.00
Ratcliffe, Krystianna
Booking #:
433705
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
$2090.00
ESPINOSA, JOSE
Booking #:
433704
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$502.00
SMITH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433703
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
No Bond
SCROGUM, NOLAN
Booking #:
433702
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$10000.00
RODRIGUEZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
433701
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2124.00
MCGUFFIN, JARED
Booking #:
433700
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
$1000.00
FLY, ALLYSON
Booking #:
433699
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 4:56 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
$1000.00
BOWES, JESSICA
Booking #:
433698
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
GRIGSBY, MELINDA
Booking #:
433697
Release Date:
05-19-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BONNER, THOMAS
Booking #:
433696
Release Date:
05-19-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SALAZAR, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
433695
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 11:31 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
SANTANA, JACOB
Booking #:
433694
Booking Date:
05-19-2021 – 10:26 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
25020024 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

