Jail Log: May 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Fail to Stop and Leave Information: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Possession: 6
- Theft: 3
- Misc CPF: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER IN 50MPH
54999999 VPTA X2
MISC FTA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990029 POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
25020024 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
