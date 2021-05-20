Jail Log: May 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Fail to Stop and Leave Information: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession: 6

Theft: 3

Misc CPF: 1

Harassment: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

CAMP, ANTHONY Booking #: 433715 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 3:38 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $1000.00 MELENDEZ, LARRY Booking #: 433714 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 2:38 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER IN 50MPH

54999999 VPTA X2

MISC FTA $3638.00 CONTRERAS, VALERIE Booking #: 433713 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 2:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 KING, MICHAEL Booking #: 433712 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 1:45 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SCHEEL, KRYSTAL Booking #: 433711 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 1:26 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LEYVA, JUAN Booking #: 433710 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 1:15 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 DURST, ANTHONY Booking #: 433709 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 12:28 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE $464.00 ANDERSON, DANYEL Booking #: 433708 Booking Date: 05-20-2021 – 12:09 am Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond SMITH, BRANDI Booking #: 433707 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 10:44 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ROJAS, MARK Booking #: 433706 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 10:38 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990029 POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G $1000.00 Ratcliffe, Krystianna Booking #: 433705 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 9:08 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA $2090.00 ESPINOSA, JOSE Booking #: 433704 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 8:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $502.00 SMITH, MICHAEL Booking #: 433703 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 8:30 pm Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT No Bond SCROGUM, NOLAN Booking #: 433702 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 8:01 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE $10000.00 RODRIGUEZ, NATHAN Booking #: 433701 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 7:28 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2124.00 MCGUFFIN, JARED Booking #: 433700 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 4:57 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G $1000.00 FLY, ALLYSON Booking #: 433699 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 4:56 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G $1000.00 BOWES, JESSICA Booking #: 433698 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 4:46 pm Charges: 54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond GRIGSBY, MELINDA Booking #: 433697 Release Date: 05-19-2021 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 2:40 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond BONNER, THOMAS Booking #: 433696 Release Date: 05-19-2021 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 12:26 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SALAZAR, ESTEVAN Booking #: 433695 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 11:31 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond SANTANA, JACOB Booking #: 433694 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 10:26 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

25020024 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT

26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597