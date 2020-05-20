Jail Log: May 20, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Possession: 11
  • Disorderly Conduct Discharge/Display Firearm: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Online Solicit of a Minor: 1
 
 
POWELL, GRANT
Booking #:
427920
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 5:24 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOPEZ, AMBER
Booking #:
427919
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 4:25 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990021 MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54999999 DWLIX2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
$6696.80
 
DAVENPORT, DEE
Booking #:
427918
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 3:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$3162.00
FRYAR, KELLY
Booking #:
427917
Booking Date:
05-20-2020 – 1:11 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DREYER, GUSTAVE
Booking #:
427916
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
NEGRON, NIKOLAI
Booking #:
427915
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LEE, HALEY
Booking #:
427913
Release Date:
05-20-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 11:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS /DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
TRUDO, JAROD
Booking #:
427914
Release Date:
05-20-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SCHELL, JAMES
Booking #:
427912
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
SEWARD, IAN
Booking #:
427911
Release Date:
05-20-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
53110003 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM
$500.00
GARCIA, PETER
Booking #:
427910
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CHAPOY, JUAN
Booking #:
427909
Release Date:
05-20-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$512.00
SPARKS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
427908
Release Date:
05-19-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
CADENA, ISAAC
Booking #:
427907
Release Date:
05-20-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1174.00
REYES, BRANDON
Booking #:
427906
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
427905
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
COPELAND, SHELBY
Booking #:
427904
Release Date:
05-19-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
$462.00
HARRIS, EDWARD
Booking #:
427903
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35990019 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
QUARLES, QUEANDRO
Booking #:
427902
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
TORRES, LEROY
Booking #:
427901
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427900
Release Date:
05-19-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1112.00
Strader, Carla
Booking #:
427899
Release Date:
05-19-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 12:50 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
427898
Release Date:
05-19-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 12:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
THERIAQUE, EMILY
Booking #:
427896
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 8:44 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
STROH, CLAYTON
Booking #:
427895
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 8:37 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LIMON, SIARRAH
Booking #:
427894
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 7:51 am
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1224.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley