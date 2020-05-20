Jail Log: May 20, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Possession: 11
- Disorderly Conduct Discharge/Display Firearm: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Disorderly Conduct: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Online Solicit of a Minor: 1
35990021 MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54999999 DWLIX2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
55999999 POSS /DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48010019 GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
