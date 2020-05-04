Jail Log: May 2-4, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Failure to Appear: 2
- Possession: 14
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse Elderly: 1
- Theft: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Minor in Consumption: 1
- Assault: 2
- Boating While Intoxicated: 3
- Disorderly Conduct Exposing Anus or Genitals: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINS. RESP.
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR MORE ABOVE POSTED SPEED
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X6
MISC VPTAX2
MISC CPFX4
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF x1
54999999 NO DL
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990003 *J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597