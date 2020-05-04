Jail Log: May 2-4, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 2
  • Possession: 14
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse Elderly: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Minor in Consumption: 1
  • Assault: 2
  • Boating While Intoxicated: 3
  • Disorderly Conduct Exposing Anus or Genitals: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
 
GARZA, RAMON
Booking #:
427676
Booking Date:
05-04-2020 – 5:32 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CUELLAR, MARK
Booking #:
427675
Release Date:
05-04-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
05-04-2020 – 2:45 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
$7500.00
MARSH, SCOTTY
Booking #:
427674
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
JONES, HAYDEN
Booking #:
427673
Release Date:
05-04-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
CAPEHART, DEVIN
Booking #:
427672
Release Date:
05-04-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1000.00
CHAVEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
427671
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$512.00
SLAUGHTER, KOLBY
Booking #:
427670
Release Date:
05-04-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
EVERITT, JAYDEN
Booking #:
427669
Release Date:
05-03-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
MICHALEWICZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
427668
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$5000.00
BLOOM, LEE
Booking #:
427667
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 12:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
CASTLEBERRY, KALEB
Booking #:
427666
Release Date:
05-03-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 9:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
 
FLORES, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
427663
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 5:16 am
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$3500.00
THOMPSON, JETT
Booking #:
427662
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 4:34 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
REYES, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
427661
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 3:56 am
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100
$954.00
SAMPLEY, BROOKLYN
Booking #:
427660
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 2:55 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SANTA ANA, IXCHEL
Booking #:
427659
Release Date:
05-03-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
KEENE, GREGORY
Booking #:
427658
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SUBIA, RUBEN
Booking #:
427657
Booking Date:
05-03-2020 – 12:14 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C/ FAMILY VIOLENCE
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$512.00
MAXCEY, WESTON
Booking #:
427656
Release Date:
05-03-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
THOMAS, TANNER
Booking #:
427655
Release Date:
05-03-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
THOMAS, TUCKER
Booking #:
427654
Release Date:
05-03-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2500.00
ARP, JASON
Booking #:
427653
Release Date:
05-02-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TALAMANTES, LEONEL
Booking #:
427652
Release Date:
05-02-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS
$662.00
LOPEZ, LINDSEY
Booking #:
427651
Release Date:
05-02-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINS. RESP.
$1038.00
CANTRELL, WILLIE
Booking #:
427650
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
22060009 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR MORE ABOVE POSTED SPEED
$330.00
ORTIZ, STEVEN
Booking #:
427649
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$2000.00
ROJAS, MARK
Booking #:
427648
Release Date:
05-03-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 9:54 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HOHERTZ, TAMMY
Booking #:
427647
Release Date:
05-02-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 7:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
 
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
427645
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 4:47 am
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
No Bond
SARTOR, BREANN
Booking #:
427644
Release Date:
05-02-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 2:54 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X6
MISC VPTAX2
$2754.00
 
COZAD, JEREMY
Booking #:
427643
Release Date:
05-02-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 2:46 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1933532J4 SPEEDING & 1933533J4 DRIVING WHILE LI. INVAL (ICON)
MISC CPFX4
$250.00
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
427642
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 1:53 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARZA, LEVI
Booking #:
427641
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 1:44 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF x1
$1000.00
BALDERAS, RICARDO
Booking #:
427640
Release Date:
05-02-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 12:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DL
$1464.00
DURAN, JASMINE
Booking #:
427639
Booking Date:
05-02-2020 – 12:10 am
Charges:
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$6000.00
GARCIA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
427638
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SCOTT, JESSE
Booking #:
427637
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
FLEMMING, NICOLAS
Booking #:
427636
Release Date:
05-01-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
NORRIS, LEXUS
Booking #:
427635
Release Date:
05-01-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3662.00
CUELLAR, JANET
Booking #:
427634
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
26040042 *COMM*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
No Bond
GONZALEZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
427633
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35620010 *J/N* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990003 *J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MONTEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
427632
Release Date:
05-01-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 1:49 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
427631
Release Date:
05-01-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 1:34 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1462.00
LOPEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
427630
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 12:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DAVIS, DREW
Booking #:
427629
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 11:58 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$2500.00
BANS, DOMINIC
Booking #:
427628
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 11:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TAYLOR, BRIAN
Booking #:
427627
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 6:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$17162.00
 

