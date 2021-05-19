Jail Log: May 19, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Possession: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1

Theft: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN Booking #: 433693 Booking Date: 05-19-2021 – 2:01 am Charges: 38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO No Bond MARTINEZ, CHRISTOBAL Booking #: 433692 Booking Date: 05-18-2021 – 11:46 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 GONZALES, PATRICIA Booking #: 433691 Booking Date: 05-18-2021 – 7:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 433690 Booking Date: 05-18-2021 – 7:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WITT, CODY Booking #: 433689 Booking Date: 05-18-2021 – 6:26 pm Charges: 13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

23990193 VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond SMITH, CANDICE Booking #: 433688 Booking Date: 05-18-2021 – 6:25 pm Charges: 23990196 MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23990196 MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond PETTY, SANDY Booking #: 433687 Booking Date: 05-18-2021 – 11:35 am Charges: 54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597