Jail Log: May 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

HARTMAN, BRYAN Booking #: 427892 Booking Date: 05-19-2020 – 3:37 am Charges: 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond NORTHAN, TOWANDA Booking #: 427891 Booking Date: 05-19-2020 – 12:36 am Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond MENDEZ-BLANDON, JOHNNY Booking #: 427890 Booking Date: 05-19-2020 – 12:22 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

MISC ICE HOLD $500.00 BASKIN, WILLIAM Booking #: 427889 Release Date: 05-19-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 9:02 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, JAMES Booking #: 427888 Release Date: 05-18-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990024 MTR* POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G No Bond BORREGO, JONATHAN Booking #: 427887 Release Date: 05-19-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 4:40 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 Perez, Francisca Booking #: 427886 Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 4:28 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond TAYLOR, JOHNNY Booking #: 427885 Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 9:41 am Charges: 13990075 *J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond MARTINEZ, JOSE Booking #: 427884 Release Date: 05-18-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 9:02 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

