Jail Log: May 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 2
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
 
HARTMAN, BRYAN
Booking #:
427892
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 3:37 am
Charges:
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
NORTHAN, TOWANDA
Booking #:
427891
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 12:36 am
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
MENDEZ-BLANDON, JOHNNY
Booking #:
427890
Booking Date:
05-19-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
MISC ICE HOLD
$500.00
BASKIN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
427889
Release Date:
05-19-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, JAMES
Booking #:
427888
Release Date:
05-18-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990024 MTR* POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
No Bond
BORREGO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
427887
Release Date:
05-19-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
Perez, Francisca
Booking #:
427886
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
TAYLOR, JOHNNY
Booking #:
427885
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 9:41 am
Charges:
13990075 *J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
427884
Release Date:
05-18-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 9:02 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
 

