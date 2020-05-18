Jail Log: May 16-18, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Possession: 22
- Reckless Driving: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- US Marshal Hold: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Theft: 4
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Fail to Stop and Leave Info: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Assault Class C: 1
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FTA X 1
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENCT
MISC VPTA X2
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC ICE HOLD
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC ICE HOLD
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC FTA X 2
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
PW365012 ILLEGAL DUMPING (LITTERING)
23990199 THEFT CATTLE/HORSE/EXOTIC LIVESTOCK <$150K
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597