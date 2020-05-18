Jail Log: May 16-18, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Possession: 22
  • Reckless Driving: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Harassment: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Theft: 4
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Fail to Stop and Leave Info: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
 
JANSSEN, CHANDLER
Booking #:
427838
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 3:56 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
SPRADLEY, JANET
Booking #:
427837
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 2:03 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
JIVIDEN, BRAYDEN
Booking #:
427836
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, GABINO
Booking #:
427835
Release Date:
05-15-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REID, PRESLIE
Booking #:
427834
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
VASQUEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
427833
Release Date:
05-15-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
SALAS, JOHN
Booking #:
427832
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1064.00
LIMONES, ARIANA
Booking #:
427831
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
COX, JOSHUA
Booking #:
427830
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
GUERRA, JESSIE
Booking #:
427829
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 1:09 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
427828
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
$1526.00
GALVAN, ALEXIS
Booking #:
427826
Release Date:
05-15-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
23990003 THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500
$500.00
Parker, Lizzete
Booking #:
427827
Release Date:
05-15-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
23990003 THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1500.00
Quinn, Hayden
Booking #:
427825
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 10:37 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
DELAROSA, JOHN
Booking #:
427824
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 8:42 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
 
 
TATE, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
427866
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 4:48 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
 
WALKER, CHRISTOHER
Booking #:
427865
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 4:39 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
Govea, Ernesto
Booking #:
427864
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 4:20 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LOPEZ, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
427863
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 4:14 am
Charges:
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENCT
MISC VPTA X2
$3724.00
OJEDA, ANGEL
Booking #:
427862
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 4:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
$2000.00
HOWELL, HUNTER
Booking #:
427861
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 3:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SHESLER, JUNIOR
Booking #:
427860
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$462.00
VALENCIA, JUAN
Booking #:
427859
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 1:16 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
CERVANTEZ, NATALIE
Booking #:
427858
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 12:48 am
Charges:
54040009 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$5000.00
ESCAMILLA, FELIPE
Booking #:
427857
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FARLESS, THOMAS
Booking #:
427856
Release Date:
05-17-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO
$668.00
MCGARY, DAVID
Booking #:
427855
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
ORDIWAY, CONAN
Booking #:
427854
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
GARCIA, ANGEL
Booking #:
427852
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC ICE HOLD
$1500.00
MCGARY, MARY
Booking #:
427853
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CAVALLO, RICHARD
Booking #:
427851
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SIBRIAN, MELVIN
Booking #:
427850
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
LEDESMA, JOSE
Booking #:
427849
Release Date:
05-17-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
GARCIA, NESTOR
Booking #:
427848
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC ICE HOLD
$1500.00
HINES, CASEY
Booking #:
427847
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 7:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
DIAZ, SANDRA
Booking #:
427846
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ELVENA, ALLEN
Booking #:
427845
Release Date:
05-17-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 2
$1004.00
MENDOZA, FERNANDO
Booking #:
427844
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
BROWN, BILL
Booking #:
427843
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$1500.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
427842
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
$1980.00
LAWSON, KATHERINE
Booking #:
427841
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
54990067 *CPF* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
FRYAR, KELLY
Booking #:
427840
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 9:59 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
Norris, Billy Joe
Booking #:
427839
Release Date:
05-16-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2020 – 8:29 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 
BREWER, BO
Booking #:
427883
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 3:22 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FRANCO, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
427882
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 3:00 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
PINA, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
427881
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 2:46 am
Charges:
26990178 GOB* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
 
MARTINEZ, RIANNE
Booking #:
427880
Release Date:
05-18-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$1662.00
GONZALEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
427879
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 2:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2236.00
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
427878
Release Date:
05-18-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
05-18-2020 – 12:55 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GUEVARA, KAYLEA
Booking #:
427876
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WEBB, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427877
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
LUDLOW, THOMAS
Booking #:
427875
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
PRIETO, ADRIAN
Booking #:
427874
Release Date:
05-17-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VACHA, SHELENA
Booking #:
427873
Release Date:
05-18-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
SMITH, BRANDON
Booking #:
427872
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
54040009 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ESCOBEDO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
427871
Release Date:
05-18-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$962.00
LEWIS, JOHN
Booking #:
427870
Release Date:
05-17-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
CLOYD, DYLAN
Booking #:
427869
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
PW365012 ILLEGAL DUMPING (LITTERING)
$962.00
Deleon, Adalberto
Booking #:
427868
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
23990195 THEFT <10 HEAD LIVESTOCK <$30K
23990199 THEFT CATTLE/HORSE/EXOTIC LIVESTOCK <$150K
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$176000.00
POE, DARYL
Booking #:
427867
Release Date:
05-17-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2020 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

