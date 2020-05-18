Jail Log: May 16-18, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 60 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Possession: 22

Reckless Driving: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Theft of Firearm: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Harassment: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Theft: 4

Burglary of Building: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Fail to Stop and Leave Info: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Criminal Mischief: 2

Assault Class C: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

JANSSEN, CHANDLER Booking #: 427838 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 3:56 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 SPRADLEY, JANET Booking #: 427837 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 2:03 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond JIVIDEN, BRAYDEN Booking #: 427836 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 11:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARCIA, GABINO Booking #: 427835 Release Date: 05-15-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 10:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REID, PRESLIE Booking #: 427834 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 8:11 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 VASQUEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 427833 Release Date: 05-15-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 5:48 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 SALAS, JOHN Booking #: 427832 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA $1064.00 LIMONES, ARIANA Booking #: 427831 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 2:34 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 COX, JOSHUA Booking #: 427830 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 1:58 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond GUERRA, JESSIE Booking #: 427829 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 1:09 pm Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 427828 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 12:27 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1 $1526.00 GALVAN, ALEXIS Booking #: 427826 Release Date: 05-15-2020 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 12:10 pm Charges: 23990003 THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500 $500.00 Parker, Lizzete Booking #: 427827 Release Date: 05-15-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 12:09 pm Charges: 23990003 THEFT PROP>=$500<$1,500

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1500.00 Quinn, Hayden Booking #: 427825 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 10:37 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond DELAROSA, JOHN Booking #: 427824 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 8:42 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G $7500.00 TATE, BENJAMIN Booking #: 427866 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 4:48 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 WALKER, CHRISTOHER Booking #: 427865 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 4:39 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond Govea, Ernesto Booking #: 427864 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 4:20 am Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond LOPEZ, EMMANUEL Booking #: 427863 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 4:14 am Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENCT

MISC VPTA X2 $3724.00 OJEDA, ANGEL Booking #: 427862 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 4:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G $2000.00 HOWELL, HUNTER Booking #: 427861 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 3:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SHESLER, JUNIOR Booking #: 427860 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 3:04 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $462.00 VALENCIA, JUAN Booking #: 427859 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 1:16 am Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond CERVANTEZ, NATALIE Booking #: 427858 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 12:48 am Charges: 54040009 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $5000.00 ESCAMILLA, FELIPE Booking #: 427857 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 11:19 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond FARLESS, THOMAS Booking #: 427856 Release Date: 05-17-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 10:23 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO $668.00 MCGARY, DAVID Booking #: 427855 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 8:56 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 ORDIWAY, CONAN Booking #: 427854 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 8:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 GARCIA, ANGEL Booking #: 427852 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 8:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC ICE HOLD $1500.00 MCGARY, MARY Booking #: 427853 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 8:25 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond CAVALLO, RICHARD Booking #: 427851 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 7:53 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SIBRIAN, MELVIN Booking #: 427850 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 LEDESMA, JOSE Booking #: 427849 Release Date: 05-17-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 7:30 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $962.00 GARCIA, NESTOR Booking #: 427848 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC ICE HOLD $1500.00 HINES, CASEY Booking #: 427847 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 7:02 pm Charges: 35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond DIAZ, SANDRA Booking #: 427846 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ELVENA, ALLEN Booking #: 427845 Release Date: 05-17-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 5:41 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 2 $1004.00 MENDOZA, FERNANDO Booking #: 427844 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 4:20 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 No Bond BROWN, BILL Booking #: 427843 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 3:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER $1500.00 MENDOZA, ANDREA Booking #: 427842 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 2:22 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X 2 $1980.00 LAWSON, KATHERINE Booking #: 427841 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 11:51 am Charges: 54990067 *CPF* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond FRYAR, KELLY Booking #: 427840 Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 9:59 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 Norris, Billy Joe Booking #: 427839 Release Date: 05-16-2020 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2020 – 8:29 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 BREWER, BO Booking #: 427883 Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 3:22 am Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond FRANCO, ALEXANDER Booking #: 427882 Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 3:00 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond PINA, ELIZABETH Booking #: 427881 Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 2:46 am Charges: 26990178 GOB* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 MARTINEZ, RIANNE Booking #: 427880 Release Date: 05-18-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 2:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $1662.00 GONZALEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 427879 Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 2:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2236.00 WILKINSON, EMMITT Booking #: 427878 Release Date: 05-18-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 05-18-2020 – 12:55 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GUEVARA, KAYLEA Booking #: 427876 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 10:31 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WEBB, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 427877 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 10:29 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 LUDLOW, THOMAS Booking #: 427875 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 10:03 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond PRIETO, ADRIAN Booking #: 427874 Release Date: 05-17-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 VACHA, SHELENA Booking #: 427873 Release Date: 05-18-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 7:21 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 SMITH, BRANDON Booking #: 427872 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 7:17 pm Charges: 54040009 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond ESCOBEDO, ELIZABETH Booking #: 427871 Release Date: 05-18-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 7:11 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $962.00 LEWIS, JOHN Booking #: 427870 Release Date: 05-17-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 6:45 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 CLOYD, DYLAN Booking #: 427869 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 5:33 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PW365012 ILLEGAL DUMPING (LITTERING) $962.00 Deleon, Adalberto Booking #: 427868 Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 5:18 pm Charges: 23990195 THEFT <10 HEAD LIVESTOCK <$30K

23990199 THEFT CATTLE/HORSE/EXOTIC LIVESTOCK <$150K

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $176000.00 POE, DARYL Booking #: 427867 Release Date: 05-17-2020 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 05-17-2020 – 4:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597