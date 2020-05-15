Jail Log: May 15, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Invasive Visual Recording: 1

Possession: 7

Assault Family Violence: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Theft of Material: 1

Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Burglary of Building: 2

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

FLOYD, JAMES Booking #: 427808 Release Date: 05-14-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 7:27 pm Charges: 36990028 INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING $7500.00 NUNEZ, ANGELICA Booking #: 427823 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 4:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL Booking #: 427822 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 3:50 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C $512.00 SANCHEZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 427821 Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 1:26 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BROOKSMITH, BRETT Booking #: 427820 Release Date: 05-15-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 1:11 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 WILLIAMS, ALESIA Booking #: 427819 Release Date: 05-15-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 05-15-2020 – 12:40 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SCHOOLEY, RACHEL Booking #: 427818 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 11:26 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond Castillo, Richard Booking #: 427817 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond CASTANON, LORENZO Booking #: 427816 Release Date: 05-15-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 9:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 427815 Release Date: 05-14-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 9:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 NILES, ROBERT Booking #: 427814 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 9:31 pm Charges: MISC THEFT OF MATERIAL LESS THAN $20K $25000.00 PERALES, JOE Booking #: 427812 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 9:04 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond MORALES, ERIK Booking #: 427813 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 4:20 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond KIKER, KAITLYN Booking #: 427811 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 2:33 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) $100000.00 REYES, JOSE Booking #: 427810 Release Date: 05-14-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 2:25 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CLIFFORD, STEPHEN Booking #: 427809 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 2:08 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY $150000.00 ROEHR, MICHAEL Booking #: 427807 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 12:10 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

22990001 GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990196 J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond LEWIS, TRACY Booking #: 427806 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 11:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 STIERS, DEVIN Booking #: 427805 Release Date: 05-14-2020 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 10:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 427804 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 9:32 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

