Jail Log: May 15, 2020

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Invasive Visual Recording: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Theft of Material: 1
  • Misc US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 2
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
FLOYD, JAMES
Booking #:
427808
Release Date:
05-14-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
36990028 INVASIVE VISUAL RECORDING
$7500.00
NUNEZ, ANGELICA
Booking #:
427823
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 4:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427822
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 3:50 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$512.00
SANCHEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
427821
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 1:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BROOKSMITH, BRETT
Booking #:
427820
Release Date:
05-15-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 1:11 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
WILLIAMS, ALESIA
Booking #:
427819
Release Date:
05-15-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
05-15-2020 – 12:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SCHOOLEY, RACHEL
Booking #:
427818
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
Castillo, Richard
Booking #:
427817
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
CASTANON, LORENZO
Booking #:
427816
Release Date:
05-15-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
427815
Release Date:
05-14-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NILES, ROBERT
Booking #:
427814
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
MISC THEFT OF MATERIAL LESS THAN $20K
$25000.00
PERALES, JOE
Booking #:
427812
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
MORALES, ERIK
Booking #:
427813
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
KIKER, KAITLYN
Booking #:
427811
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
$100000.00
REYES, JOSE
Booking #:
427810
Release Date:
05-14-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CLIFFORD, STEPHEN
Booking #:
427809
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 2:08 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
$150000.00
ROEHR, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427807
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990001 GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990196 J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
LEWIS, TRACY
Booking #:
427806
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 11:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
STIERS, DEVIN
Booking #:
427805
Release Date:
05-14-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 10:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
427804
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 9:32 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley