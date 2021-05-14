Jail Log: May 14, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 2

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

No Signal of Intent: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]