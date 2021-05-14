Jail Log: May 14, 2021

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 2
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • No Signal of Intent: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1

FLORES, ROBERT
Booking #:
433616
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 3:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
SMALLEY, VIRGINIA
Booking #:
433615
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
433614
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ELLINGBURG, ANNETTE
Booking #:
433613
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1022.00
RIVAS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
433612
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 1:54 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433611
Booking Date:
05-14-2021 – 12:16 am
Charges:
13990031 *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ESPINOZA, AARON
Booking #:
433610
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BARRERA, LYDIA
Booking #:
433609
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
$512.00
SAN AGUSTIN, DANIEL
Booking #:
433608
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROMAN
Booking #:
433607
Release Date:
05-13-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
LIOTTA, CAMERON
Booking #:
433606
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
25890001 J/N*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
$60000.00
RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
433605
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
13990043 MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
BILBREY, RANDALL
Booking #:
433604
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 11:59 am
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54010010 MTR*ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
MISC CPF X 1
$10000.00
PEEL, JAMES
Booking #:
433603
Release Date:
05-13-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 6:51 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$10000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

