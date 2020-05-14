Jail Log: May 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Robbery: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Unlawful Restraint: 1

Possession: 4

GONZALES, BRIANNA Booking #: 427802 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 5:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ARREOLLA, ABELARDO Booking #: 427801 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 2:24 am Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY

12990002 AGG ROBBERY No Bond ARREOLA, JORGE Booking #: 427800 Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 12:39 am Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond TEAGUE, SPENCER Booking #: 427799 Release Date: 05-14-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-14-2020 – 12:18 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SANTILLAN, ELIZABETH Booking #: 427798 Release Date: 05-14-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 10:48 pm Charges: 54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 $1000.00 MARTINEZ, CINDY Booking #: 427797 Release Date: 05-14-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 10:41 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $962.00 RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 427796 Release Date: 05-13-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 7:11 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 JIMENEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 427795 Release Date: 05-13-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 6:45 pm Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT $500.00 GARCIA, GABINO Booking #: 427794 Release Date: 05-13-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 6:43 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $7500.00 FOURNIER, DENNIS Booking #: 427793 Release Date: 05-13-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 5:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 THROWER, AUTUMN Booking #: 427792 Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 5:23 pm Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 427791 Release Date: 05-13-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 2:55 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SANCHEZ, JULIO Booking #: 427790 Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 2:27 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

