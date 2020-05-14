Jail Log: May 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Robbery: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Unlawful Restraint: 1
  • Possession: 4
 
 
GONZALES, BRIANNA
Booking #:
427802
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 5:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ARREOLLA, ABELARDO
Booking #:
427801
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 2:24 am
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
ARREOLA, JORGE
Booking #:
427800
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 12:39 am
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
TEAGUE, SPENCER
Booking #:
427799
Release Date:
05-14-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-14-2020 – 12:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SANTILLAN, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
427798
Release Date:
05-14-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, CINDY
Booking #:
427797
Release Date:
05-14-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$962.00
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
427796
Release Date:
05-13-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
JIMENEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
427795
Release Date:
05-13-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
$500.00
GARCIA, GABINO
Booking #:
427794
Release Date:
05-13-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
FOURNIER, DENNIS
Booking #:
427793
Release Date:
05-13-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
THROWER, AUTUMN
Booking #:
427792
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
427791
Release Date:
05-13-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SANCHEZ, JULIO
Booking #:
427790
Booking Date:
05-13-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond

