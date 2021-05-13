Jail Log: May 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Fail to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Possession: 2
- CPF: 1
- Theft: 2
- Harassment of Public Servant: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
MISC FTA X 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 6
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
