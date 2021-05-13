Jail Log: May 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Fail to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession: 2

CPF: 1

Theft: 2

Harassment of Public Servant: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

