Jail Log: May 13, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Fail to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • CPF: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Harassment of Public Servant: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
BROWN, MIAESHA
Booking #:
433602
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 4:14 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
$1224.00
BERMEA-DELAPAZ, BRIANNA
Booking #:
433601
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 3:09 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-UNATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$2134.00
 
JIMENEZ, ORLANDO
Booking #:
433600
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 3:01 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$2000.00
CLARY, WESLEY
Booking #:
433599
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 1:20 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DL
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 6
$4002.00
MARTINEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
433598
Booking Date:
05-13-2021 – 12:40 am
Charges:
54040014 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$10000.00
MEHAFFEY, ROBERT
Booking #:
433597
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
ESCOBEDO, JOSE
Booking #:
433596
Release Date:
05-12-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVE WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
$4658.00
LEVARIO, RICHARD
Booking #:
433595
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
$662.00
JENKINS, JEFFERY
Booking #:
433594
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
LOPEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
433593
Release Date:
05-12-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF X 1
No Bond
CAPEHART, DEVIN
Booking #:
433592
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
PALMER, PEDRO
Booking #:
433591
Release Date:
05-12-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
MASCORRO, SONIA
Booking #:
433590
Release Date:
05-12-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 11:47 am
Charges:
13160017 *GJI*HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GALLIMORE, CLINTON
Booking #:
433589
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 10:02 am
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
BROWN, ASHLEY
Booking #:
433588
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 9:32 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

