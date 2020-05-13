Jail Log: May 13, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Theft: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Sexual Perf by Child <14 Years Produce/Dir/Promo: 1

Aguilar, Juan Booking #: 427788 Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 2:53 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond MCMANUS, JAMES Booking #: 427787 Release Date: 05-13-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 05-13-2020 – 1:13 am Charges: MISC CPF X 9 No Bond SOSA, ISMAEL Booking #: 427786 Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 11:51 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ROBERTSON, MATTHEW Booking #: 427784 Release Date: 05-13-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 10:41 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1000.00 BRYAN, SHYANNE Booking #: 427783 Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 10:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CARRELL, SCOTT Booking #: 427781 Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 9:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 REYES, ULYSSES Booking #: 427779 Release Date: 05-12-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 7:28 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 Edwards, Andrew Booking #: 427778 Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 4:16 pm Charges: 36990026 SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14 YRS PRODUCE/DIR/PROMO No Bond TEAGUE, SPENCER Booking #: 427777 Release Date: 05-12-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 12:26 pm Charges: 23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597