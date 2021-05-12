Jail Log: May 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

SEPEDA, KRYSTAL Booking #: 433587 Booking Date: 05-12-2021 – 2:19 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 433586 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 11:56 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FAIL TO IDENTIFY

MISC FTA x 10 $7320.00 MARES, CONNIE Booking #: 433585 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 10:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 2 $1000.00 AMBROCIO RODRIGUEZ, JAIRO Booking #: 433583 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 6:09 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 CURL, CRYSTAL Booking #: 433582 Release Date: 05-11-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 5:39 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 LEWIS, DEXTER Booking #: 433581 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 4:16 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond SIMS, BRADLEY Booking #: 433580 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 12:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $3000.00 JONES, JADA Booking #: 433579 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 11:38 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 LEMIRE, MEGAN Booking #: 433578 Release Date: 05-11-2021 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 9:52 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 PALMOUR, CODY Booking #: 433577 Release Date: 05-11-2021 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 9:39 am Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond AFFLECK, RAYMOND Booking #: 433576 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 9:27 am Charges: 54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond MORGAN, PATRICIA Booking #: 433575 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 9:09 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X3

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $4056.00 CRUZ, DOMINGO Booking #: 433574 Booking Date: 05-11-2021 – 8:50 am Charges: 48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

55999999 \POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597