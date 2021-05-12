Jail Log: May 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 5
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Theft: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FAIL TO IDENTIFY
MISC FTA x 10
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 2
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC FTA X3
MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 \POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597