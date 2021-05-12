Jail Log: May 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

SEPEDA, KRYSTAL
Booking #:
433587
Booking Date:
05-12-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
433586
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FAIL TO IDENTIFY
MISC FTA x 10
$7320.00
MARES, CONNIE
Booking #:
433585
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 2
$1000.00
AMBROCIO RODRIGUEZ, JAIRO
Booking #:
433583
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
433582
Release Date:
05-11-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LEWIS, DEXTER
Booking #:
433581
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SIMS, BRADLEY
Booking #:
433580
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 12:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$3000.00
JONES, JADA
Booking #:
433579
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 11:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
LEMIRE, MEGAN
Booking #:
433578
Release Date:
05-11-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 9:52 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
PALMOUR, CODY
Booking #:
433577
Release Date:
05-11-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 9:39 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
AFFLECK, RAYMOND
Booking #:
433576
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 9:27 am
Charges:
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
MORGAN, PATRICIA
Booking #:
433575
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 9:09 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$4056.00
CRUZ, DOMINGO
Booking #:
433574
Booking Date:
05-11-2021 – 8:50 am
Charges:
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
55999999 \POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

