Jail Log: May 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Theft: 2

Possession: 1

Assault Class C/C-FV: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

MACHUCA, ROBERTO Booking #: 427774 Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 2:37 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond BECERRA, FIDENCIO Booking #: 427773 Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 1:38 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HARDIN, COLE Booking #: 427772 Booking Date: 05-12-2020 – 12:20 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 WHITAKER, GEOFFREY Booking #: 427771 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 10:03 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond DELATORRE, ARNULFO Booking #: 427770 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 9:03 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CADENA, ADAM Booking #: 427769 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 8:26 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY $500.00 ROBERSON, DAKOTA Booking #: 427768 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 7:02 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV

35990001 MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G

35990169 MTR*DEL CS/MARIJ TO MINOR

54040009 RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $512.00 MENDOZA, ANDREA Booking #: 427766 Release Date: 05-11-2020 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

MISC FTA

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $1378.00 MARTINEZ, FRANKIE Booking #: 427765 Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 1:29 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RIOS, ADALBERTO Booking #: 427764 Release Date: 05-11-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 1:05 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $20000.00 WALKER, WHITNEY Booking #: 427763 Release Date: 05-11-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2020 – 9:52 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597