Jail Log: May 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Possession: 1
  • Assault Class C/C-FV: 2
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
 
MACHUCA, ROBERTO
Booking #:
427774
Booking Date:
05-12-2020 – 2:37 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BECERRA, FIDENCIO
Booking #:
427773
Booking Date:
05-12-2020 – 1:38 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HARDIN, COLE
Booking #:
427772
Booking Date:
05-12-2020 – 12:20 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
WHITAKER, GEOFFREY
Booking #:
427771
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
DELATORRE, ARNULFO
Booking #:
427770
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CADENA, ADAM
Booking #:
427769
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
ROBERSON, DAKOTA
Booking #:
427768
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 7:02 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV
35990001 MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G
35990169 MTR*DEL CS/MARIJ TO MINOR
54040009 RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$512.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
427766
Release Date:
05-11-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
MISC FTA
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$1378.00
MARTINEZ, FRANKIE
Booking #:
427765
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RIOS, ADALBERTO
Booking #:
427764
Release Date:
05-11-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 1:05 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$20000.00
WALKER, WHITNEY
Booking #:
427763
Release Date:
05-11-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-11-2020 – 9:52 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
 

