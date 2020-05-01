Jail Log: May 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- Possession: 9
- Theft: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury: 1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X 2
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO DL
MISC FTA X 1
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT
54999999 DWLI X 1
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATIN – FIXED OBJECT
MISC VPTA X 3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE X 5
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
