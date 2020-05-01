Jail Log: May 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Possession: 9
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury: 1
 
CARRILLO, KAYLA
Booking #:
427626
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 5:05 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X 2
$4242.60
RUIZ, ARIANA
Booking #:
427625
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 5:02 am
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$964.00
TAYLOR, JERRY
Booking #:
427624
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 4:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
RICHARDSON, KASEY
Booking #:
427623
Booking Date:
05-01-2020 – 12:17 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RUIZ, RAUL
Booking #:
427622
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 NO DL
MISC FTA X 1
$1066.00
Rodriguez, Jesse
Booking #:
427621
Release Date:
05-01-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
427620
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1512.00
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
427619
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Bermea, Brianna
Booking #:
427618
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
$1502.00
SANCHEZ, NORMA
Booking #:
427617
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PERALES, RUDULFO
Booking #:
427616
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT
54999999 DWLI X 1
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATIN – FIXED OBJECT
MISC VPTA X 3
$3634.00
GAYTAN, JAVIER
Booking #:
427615
Release Date:
05-01-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
$1726.00
Yant, Hillary
Booking #:
427614
Release Date:
04-30-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
SMITH, CEDRICK
Booking #:
427613
Release Date:
04-30-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
38060001 MTR*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
No Bond
BLACK, TYQUON
Booking #:
427612
Release Date:
04-30-2020 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 10:01 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
427611
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 7:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE X 5
$4134.00
SMITH, JUSTIN
Booking #:
427610
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 6:12 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$8162.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

