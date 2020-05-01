Jail Log: May 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Possession: 9

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury: 1

CARRILLO, KAYLA Booking #: 427626 Booking Date: 05-01-2020 – 5:05 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA X 2 $4242.60 RUIZ, ARIANA Booking #: 427625 Booking Date: 05-01-2020 – 5:02 am Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE $964.00 TAYLOR, JERRY Booking #: 427624 Booking Date: 05-01-2020 – 4:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 RICHARDSON, KASEY Booking #: 427623 Booking Date: 05-01-2020 – 12:17 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond RUIZ, RAUL Booking #: 427622 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 11:07 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 NO DL

MISC FTA X 1 $1066.00 Rodriguez, Jesse Booking #: 427621 Release Date: 05-01-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 10:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARTINEZ, RICARDO Booking #: 427620 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 10:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $1512.00 Gonzales, Thomas Booking #: 427619 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 8:07 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Bermea, Brianna Booking #: 427618 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 8:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA X 1 $1502.00 SANCHEZ, NORMA Booking #: 427617 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 7:53 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond PERALES, RUDULFO Booking #: 427616 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 7:18 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT

54999999 DWLI X 1

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATIN – FIXED OBJECT

MISC VPTA X 3 $3634.00 GAYTAN, JAVIER Booking #: 427615 Release Date: 05-01-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 6:09 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 $1726.00 Yant, Hillary Booking #: 427614 Release Date: 04-30-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 4:18 pm Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond SMITH, CEDRICK Booking #: 427613 Release Date: 04-30-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 4:09 pm Charges: 38060001 MTR*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ No Bond BLACK, TYQUON Booking #: 427612 Release Date: 04-30-2020 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 10:01 am Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 427611 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 7:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE X 5 $4134.00 SMITH, JUSTIN Booking #: 427610 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 6:12 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $8162.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

