Jail Log: March 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
RODRIGUEZ, ROSENDO
Booking #:
432517
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 4:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
STEPHENS, BRANDON
Booking #:
432516
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 4:42 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
$4022.40
RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
432515
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 3:24 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
WUERTENBURG, JAMES
Booking #:
432514
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 3:17 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
432513
Release Date:
03-09-2021 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 1:55 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC FTA X1
$3906.00
 
PENA, JOSEPH
Booking #:
432512
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 1:04 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
WOOLARD, GLENN
Booking #:
432511
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 12:45 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
MONTEZ, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
432510
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
54990008 VOP**DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
RAMOS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432509
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 SPEEDING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$2450.00
SIMENTAL, VANESSA
Booking #:
432508
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 7:07 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GAITAN, AMY
Booking #:
432507
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 6:38 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
71999999 LITTERING FROM A VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X2
$2248.00
SUNIGA, ADAM
Booking #:
432506
Release Date:
03-08-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
ASKINS, KENNETH
Booking #:
432505
Release Date:
03-08-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HOWLE, JASON
Booking #:
432504
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
54040010 RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
FRANKLIN, TEQUIL
Booking #:
432503
Release Date:
03-08-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
Murillo, Sergio
Booking #:
432502
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
29990042 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
HOLT, DALLION
Booking #:
432501
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
PEREZ, PAIGE
Booking #:
432500
Release Date:
03-08-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-08-2021 – 10:24 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
