Jail Log: March 7-9, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 4
- Possession: 17
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 6
- Theft: 1
- Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Disorderly Conduct: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 4
- Misc Parole Violation: 3
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
- Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
54999999 DWLI
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X2
MISC CPF X6
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
MISC *CPF* RACING ON HWY
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC VPTA X 2
54999999 DWLI
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC VPTA X 1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 1
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X6
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597