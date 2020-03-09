Jail Log: March 7-9, 2020





Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 4

Possession: 17

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Theft: 1

Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1

LOPEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 427030 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 3:37 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond GARZA, STEVE Booking #: 427029 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1462.00 RAMOS, JULIANNA Booking #: 427028 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 2:47 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA $1024.00 Lee, Nathaniel Booking #: 427027 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 2:03 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 IBARRA, STEPHANIE Booking #: 427026 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 1:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GUITIERREZ, SABRINA Booking #: 427025 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 1:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI $1690.00 COSTILLA, BRANDON Booking #: 427024 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 12:59 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $944.00 SALAS, HUMBERTON Booking #: 427023 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 12:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2 $2162.00 ALVAREZ, JESUS Booking #: 427022 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 12:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2 $1662.00 MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 427021 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 11:37 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2 $1706.00 GONZALEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 427020 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 11:17 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF X6 $500.00 GALINDO, JESUS Booking #: 427019 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 9:27 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond CRAWFORD, MICHAEL Booking #: 427018 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 9:12 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X4 $662.00 BROOKSMITH, BRETT Booking #: 427017 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 7:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ARGUMANIZ, JOHN Booking #: 427016 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 7:39 pm Charges: MISC *CPF* DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MISC *CPF* RACING ON HWY No Bond RUIZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 427015 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 6:28 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond SALAZAR, SAMANTHA Booking #: 427014 Release Date: 03-06-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 5:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Sanchez–Chavez, Pedro Booking #: 427013 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 4:46 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond LOPEZ, MARIO Booking #: 427012 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 3:02 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR No Bond RODRIGUEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 427011 Release Date: 03-06-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 2:35 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 HAM, KALEB Booking #: 427010 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 12:46 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $2000.00 CARSON, BENNY Booking #: 427009 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 11:46 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond SALAS, ELSA Booking #: 427008 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 11:27 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond SANCHEZ, DEVIN Booking #: 427007 Release Date: 03-06-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 11:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 TIRADO, DAVID Booking #: 427006 Release Date: 03-06-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 11:05 am Charges: 26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE $7500.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 427005 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 8:09 am Charges: 53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY $500.00 HAMILTON, LUCIA Booking #: 427048 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 5:07 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 GARCIA, MIGUEL Booking #: 427047 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 4:35 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CAPEHART, DEVIN Booking #: 427046 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 4:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 CONTRERAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 427045 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 3:55 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI X 2

MISC VPTA X 2 $3660.00 GARCIA, MICHAEL Booking #: 427044 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 3:48 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DWLI $690.00 NANNY, JEFF Booking #: 427043 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 3:24 am Charges: 35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $3550.00 SANDERS, JESSIKA Booking #: 427042 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 1:57 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC VPTA X 1 $1514.00 REZA, DACOTA Booking #: 427040 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 1:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1420.00 JAECKLE, HUGO Booking #: 427039 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 1:13 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 YOUNG, BONIFASIO Booking #: 427038 Release Date: 03-08-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 10:14 pm Charges: 54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE $500.00 DURST, MICHAEL Booking #: 427036 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 9:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $1331.00 RAMIREZ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 427037 Release Date: 03-08-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 9:30 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPF X 1 $962.00 MACMURDO, CHRISTINE Booking #: 427035 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 8:44 pm Charges: 35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond MURPHY, RONDRICK Booking #: 427034 Release Date: 03-08-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 7:54 pm Charges: 25890002 GJI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR No Bond TOBIAS, BERNARDINO Booking #: 427033 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 6:29 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond FERNANDEZ-CAZARES, ANTONIO Booking #: 427032 Release Date: 03-07-2020 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 11:51 am Charges: 13990082 *J/N* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE No Bond WHITTINGTON, JESSAMY Booking #: 427031 Booking Date: 03-07-2020 – 11:49 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond RAMON, AMY Booking #: 427056 Booking Date: 03-09-2020 – 2:43 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 KEMP, LAETITIA Booking #: 427055 Release Date: 03-09-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 03-09-2020 – 1:33 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MARTINEZ, MEGAN Booking #: 427054 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 10:49 pm Charges: 57070019 *VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond WINGO, BUFFY Booking #: 427053 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 9:11 pm Charges: 54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $10000.00 MENDEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 427052 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 7:43 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X6 No Bond PEREZ, JOSE Booking #: 427051 Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 2:30 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 $2374.00 CARRILLO, AARON Booking #: 427050 Release Date: 03-08-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 10:17 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00 ROMAN, RUBEN Booking #: 427049 Release Date: 03-08-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 03-08-2020 – 6:13 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE $10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

