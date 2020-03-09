Jail Log: March 7-9, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Possession: 17
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 6
  • Theft: 1
  • Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 4
  • Misc Parole Violation: 3
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
 
LOPEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
427030
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 3:37 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
 
GARZA, STEVE
Booking #:
427029
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
RAMOS, JULIANNA
Booking #:
427028
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 2:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1024.00
Lee, Nathaniel
Booking #:
427027
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 2:03 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
IBARRA, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
427026
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 1:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GUITIERREZ, SABRINA
Booking #:
427025
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 1:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
$1690.00
COSTILLA, BRANDON
Booking #:
427024
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 12:59 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00
SALAS, HUMBERTON
Booking #:
427023
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 12:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
$2162.00
ALVAREZ, JESUS
Booking #:
427022
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
$1662.00
MARKWELL, LEANNA
Booking #:
427021
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
$1706.00
GONZALEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
427020
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X6
$500.00
GALINDO, JESUS
Booking #:
427019
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
CRAWFORD, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427018
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
$662.00
BROOKSMITH, BRETT
Booking #:
427017
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARGUMANIZ, JOHN
Booking #:
427016
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
MISC *CPF* DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MISC *CPF* RACING ON HWY
No Bond
RUIZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
427015
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
SALAZAR, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
427014
Release Date:
03-06-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Sanchez–Chavez, Pedro
Booking #:
427013
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
LOPEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
427012
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
427011
Release Date:
03-06-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HAM, KALEB
Booking #:
427010
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 12:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
CARSON, BENNY
Booking #:
427009
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 11:46 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SALAS, ELSA
Booking #:
427008
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 11:27 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SANCHEZ, DEVIN
Booking #:
427007
Release Date:
03-06-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 11:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TIRADO, DAVID
Booking #:
427006
Release Date:
03-06-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 11:05 am
Charges:
26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$7500.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427005
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 8:09 am
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
 
HAMILTON, LUCIA
Booking #:
427048
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 5:07 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 
GARCIA, MIGUEL
Booking #:
427047
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 4:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CAPEHART, DEVIN
Booking #:
427046
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 4:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
CONTRERAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427045
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
$3660.00
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427044
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 3:48 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
$690.00
NANNY, JEFF
Booking #:
427043
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 3:24 am
Charges:
35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$3550.00
SANDERS, JESSIKA
Booking #:
427042
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 1:57 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC VPTA X 1
$1514.00
REZA, DACOTA
Booking #:
427040
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 1:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
JAECKLE, HUGO
Booking #:
427039
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 1:13 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
YOUNG, BONIFASIO
Booking #:
427038
Release Date:
03-08-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$500.00
DURST, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427036
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$1331.00
RAMIREZ, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
427037
Release Date:
03-08-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPF X 1
$962.00
MACMURDO, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
427035
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MURPHY, RONDRICK
Booking #:
427034
Release Date:
03-08-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
25890002 GJI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
No Bond
TOBIAS, BERNARDINO
Booking #:
427033
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
FERNANDEZ-CAZARES, ANTONIO
Booking #:
427032
Release Date:
03-07-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
13990082 *J/N* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
No Bond
WHITTINGTON, JESSAMY
Booking #:
427031
Booking Date:
03-07-2020 – 11:49 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RAMON, AMY
Booking #:
427056
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 2:43 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
KEMP, LAETITIA
Booking #:
427055
Release Date:
03-09-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, MEGAN
Booking #:
427054
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
57070019 *VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
WINGO, BUFFY
Booking #:
427053
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$10000.00
MENDEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427052
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
PEREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
427051
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
$2374.00
CARRILLO, AARON
Booking #:
427050
Release Date:
03-08-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 10:17 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
ROMAN, RUBEN
Booking #:
427049
Release Date:
03-08-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-08-2020 – 6:13 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

