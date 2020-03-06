Jail Log: March 6, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Fail to Identify Fugitive – Give False Info: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Theft: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Misc CPF: 5

No Driver’s License: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. SARSOSA, WILLIE Booking #: 427004 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 4:30 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X3 $5582.20 SHOTT, BOBBY Booking #: 427003 Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 1:15 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond PEASANT, FRANCIS Booking #: 427002 Release Date: 03-06-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 03-06-2020 – 12:00 am Charges: 48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO $500.00 SMITH, GREGORY Booking #: 427001 Release Date: 03-06-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 10:47 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HENRY, QUINTEN Booking #: 427000 Release Date: 03-06-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 10:05 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BLACKSHEAR, KATELYNN Booking #: 426999 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 8:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PEDROZA, JULIA Booking #: 426998 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 7:16 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BERTELSEN, STEVEN Booking #: 426997 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 7:02 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond ROMERO, DAVID Booking #: 426996 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 6:40 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X2 $2012.00 GREENWOOD, ADRIAN Booking #: 426995 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 5:41 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GARCIAROIZ, SOLEI Booking #: 426994 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 5:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Brown, NIcholas Booking #: 426992 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 4:50 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 SALMERON-MAJANO, JOSE Booking #: 426991 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 2:44 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond ESPINO, AGUSTIN Booking #: 426990 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 1:10 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 ALVAREZ, MANUEL Booking #: 426989 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 1:10 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 No Bond MORTIMER, HERBERT Booking #: 426988 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 12:03 pm Charges: 54999999 CPF X 10 No Bond SMITH, MYRTLE Booking #: 426987 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 12:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 9 No Bond SANDERS, LOUIS Booking #: 426986 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 11:53 am Charges: MISC CPF X 10 No Bond ORTEGON, ASHLEY Booking #: 426985 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 11:10 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond TREESE, JESSICA Booking #: 426984 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 10:03 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond DELAGARZA, ROY Booking #: 426983 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 9:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $2000.00 YUNGMAN, STEVEN Booking #: 426982 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 8:05 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 2 $1204.00 THOMPSON, KEVIN Booking #: 426981 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 6:29 am Charges: 35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC COMM X 3 $662.00 ABBOTT, LYNN Booking #: 426980 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 6:05 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597