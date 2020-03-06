Jail Log: March 6, 2020

Breaking News
Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive – Give False Info: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Misc CPF: 5
  • No Driver’s License: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
SARSOSA, WILLIE
Booking #:
427004
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 4:30 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X3
$5582.20
SHOTT, BOBBY
Booking #:
427003
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
PEASANT, FRANCIS
Booking #:
427002
Release Date:
03-06-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
03-06-2020 – 12:00 am
Charges:
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
 
SMITH, GREGORY
Booking #:
427001
Release Date:
03-06-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HENRY, QUINTEN
Booking #:
427000
Release Date:
03-06-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BLACKSHEAR, KATELYNN
Booking #:
426999
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PEDROZA, JULIA
Booking #:
426998
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BERTELSEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
426997
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 7:02 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
ROMERO, DAVID
Booking #:
426996
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X2
$2012.00
GREENWOOD, ADRIAN
Booking #:
426995
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIAROIZ, SOLEI
Booking #:
426994
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Brown, NIcholas
Booking #:
426992
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SALMERON-MAJANO, JOSE
Booking #:
426991
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
ESPINO, AGUSTIN
Booking #:
426990
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
ALVAREZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
426989
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
MORTIMER, HERBERT
Booking #:
426988
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF X 10
No Bond
SMITH, MYRTLE
Booking #:
426987
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 9
No Bond
SANDERS, LOUIS
Booking #:
426986
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 11:53 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 10
No Bond
ORTEGON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
426985
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 11:10 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
TREESE, JESSICA
Booking #:
426984
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 10:03 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
DELAGARZA, ROY
Booking #:
426983
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 9:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
YUNGMAN, STEVEN
Booking #:
426982
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 8:05 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 2
$1204.00
THOMPSON, KEVIN
Booking #:
426981
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 6:29 am
Charges:
35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC COMM X 3
$662.00
ABBOTT, LYNN
Booking #:
426980
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 6:05 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

