Jail Log: March 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Misc CPF: 4
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Possession: 4
- Theft: 2
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Arson of Building/Habit/Veh Reckless Cause Damage: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 9
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN RESP
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
25890001 COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597