Jail Log: March 5, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

Misc CPF: 4

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 4

Theft: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Arson of Building/Habit/Veh Reckless Cause Damage: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. HERNANDEZ, CAYETANO Booking #: 426979 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 4:27 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $500.00 CLARK, MATTHEW Booking #: 426978 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 4:15 am Charges: 48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond ELVENA, CARLEY Booking #: 426977 Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 1:27 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426976 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 1:27 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ALVARADO, JESSE Booking #: 426975 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 03-05-2020 – 1:04 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond WHITE, RAYMOND Booking #: 426974 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 11:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 9 $1662.00 DAVIS, ZACHARY Booking #: 426973 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 10:53 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond CHAPPELL, THOMAS Booking #: 426972 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 10:44 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 1 $500.00 MCCLURE, BRYAN Booking #: 426971 Release Date: 03-05-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 $2192.00 LUCIO, DAVID Booking #: 426970 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 9:54 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond MARIE, RILEY Booking #: 426969 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 9:52 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC FTA X 2 $2590.00 GRAHAM, ARCHIE Booking #: 426968 Release Date: 03-04-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 8:08 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN RESP $1264.00 CAMACHO, IGNASIO Booking #: 426967 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 7:43 pm Charges: 48010019 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond CARDENAS, VIRGINIA Booking #: 426966 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 6:18 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ALVARADO, RAMON Booking #: 426965 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 5:16 pm Charges: 35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond LUNA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 426964 Release Date: 03-04-2020 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 5:11 pm Charges: 41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL $500.00 DAIGLE, TYLER Booking #: 426963 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 4:50 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GONZALES, CHRISHILDA Booking #: 426961 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 1:19 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond SANTOS, MERCEDES Booking #: 426960 Release Date: 03-04-2020 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 10:54 am Charges: 41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL No Bond SANDOVAL, PAIGE Booking #: 426959 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 10:38 am Charges: 23990196 COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

25890001 COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ORTEGA, JEREMY Booking #: 426958 Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 10:34 am Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond GLADDEN, MICKY Booking #: 426957 Release Date: 03-04-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 7:05 am Charges: 20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) $15000.00

