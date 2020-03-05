Jail Log: March 5, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Fail to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Theft: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Arson of Building/Habit/Veh Reckless Cause Damage: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
HERNANDEZ, CAYETANO
Booking #:
426979
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 4:27 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
CLARK, MATTHEW
Booking #:
426978
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 4:15 am
Charges:
48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
ELVENA, CARLEY
Booking #:
426977
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 1:27 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426976
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 1:27 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALVARADO, JESSE
Booking #:
426975
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
03-05-2020 – 1:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
WHITE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
426974
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 9
$1662.00
DAVIS, ZACHARY
Booking #:
426973
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
CHAPPELL, THOMAS
Booking #:
426972
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
$500.00
MCCLURE, BRYAN
Booking #:
426971
Release Date:
03-05-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
$2192.00
LUCIO, DAVID
Booking #:
426970
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
MARIE, RILEY
Booking #:
426969
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 2
$2590.00
GRAHAM, ARCHIE
Booking #:
426968
Release Date:
03-04-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN RESP
$1264.00
CAMACHO, IGNASIO
Booking #:
426967
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
48010019 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
CARDENAS, VIRGINIA
Booking #:
426966
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ALVARADO, RAMON
Booking #:
426965
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
LUNA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
426964
Release Date:
03-04-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
$500.00
DAIGLE, TYLER
Booking #:
426963
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GONZALES, CHRISHILDA
Booking #:
426961
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
SANTOS, MERCEDES
Booking #:
426960
Release Date:
03-04-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 10:54 am
Charges:
41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
No Bond
SANDOVAL, PAIGE
Booking #:
426959
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 10:38 am
Charges:
23990196 COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
25890001 COMM*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ORTEGA, JEREMY
Booking #:
426958
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 10:34 am
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GLADDEN, MICKY
Booking #:
426957
Release Date:
03-04-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 7:05 am
Charges:
20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
$15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story