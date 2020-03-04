Jail Log: March 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Robbery: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility: 1
  • Illegal Dumping: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426956
Release Date:
03-04-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-04-2020 – 12:31 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X3
$2068.00
 
HERNANDEZ, SAMUEL
Booking #:
426955
Release Date:
03-03-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$764.00
GUERRERO, JOSE
Booking #:
426954
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
WALKER, RONNIE
Booking #:
426953
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
GARZA, JONATHAN
Booking #:
426952
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
12990001 *COMM* ROBBERY
No Bond
MCMANUS, KATHERINE
Booking #:
426951
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
 
MORALES, ANTONIO
Booking #:
426950
Release Date:
03-03-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BLACKWOOD, SAMUEL
Booking #:
426949
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
MCMULLAN, LYNDAN
Booking #:
426948
Release Date:
03-03-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
62050066 *GOB*ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS
No Bond
COFFEE, ASHLEE
Booking #:
426947
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
TORREZ, JESUS
Booking #:
426946
Release Date:
03-03-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 9:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

