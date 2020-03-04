Jail Log: March 4, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Possession: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Robbery: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility: 1

Illegal Dumping: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426956 Release Date: 03-04-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 03-04-2020 – 12:31 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X3 $2068.00 HERNANDEZ, SAMUEL Booking #: 426955 Release Date: 03-03-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $764.00 GUERRERO, JOSE Booking #: 426954 Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 6:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 WALKER, RONNIE Booking #: 426953 Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 6:17 pm Charges: 54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond GARZA, JONATHAN Booking #: 426952 Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 5:51 pm Charges: 12990001 *COMM* ROBBERY No Bond MCMANUS, KATHERINE Booking #: 426951 Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 5:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond MORALES, ANTONIO Booking #: 426950 Release Date: 03-03-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 4:44 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond BLACKWOOD, SAMUEL Booking #: 426949 Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 4:29 pm Charges: 73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MCMULLAN, LYNDAN Booking #: 426948 Release Date: 03-03-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 2:44 pm Charges: 62050066 *GOB*ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS No Bond COFFEE, ASHLEE Booking #: 426947 Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 2:05 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond TORREZ, JESUS Booking #: 426946 Release Date: 03-03-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 9:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597



