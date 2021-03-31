Jail Log: March 31, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 8

No Driver’s License: 1

Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Theft: 2

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 2

Impeding Traffic: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

