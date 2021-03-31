Jail Log: March 31, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 8
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 2
  • Impeding Traffic: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
OWENS, COURTNEY
Booking #:
432908
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 4:22 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
EDEN, JERRY
Booking #:
432907
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SPRINGER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432906
Release Date:
03-31-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1038.00
GAGE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
432905
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
13990076 *MTR*LT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
SHESLER, JUNIOR
Booking #:
432904
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
REYNA, ANDREW
Booking #:
432903
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
MORALES, JOSEANGEL
Booking #:
432902
Release Date:
03-31-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
ESTRADA, MAURICE
Booking #:
432901
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
HANDY, KATYE
Booking #:
432900
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$2500.00
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
432897
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
KEELE, TRAVIS
Booking #:
432896
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 7:29 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
432895
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
55999999 LITTERING
$876.00
ARISPE, BEATRICE
Booking #:
432894
Release Date:
03-31-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 6:05 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIVERA, ALMA
Booking #:
432893
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
35990023 COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
RAMOS, MARIA
Booking #:
432892
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1627717J4
$454.00
Parker, Lizzete
Booking #:
432891
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
23990193 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
LENZ, KRISTIN
Booking #:
432890
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
38990028 *MTR* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ PREV CONV IAT
$100000.00
Gonzalez, Maritza
Booking #:
432889
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
13990001 *JN*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
FREDRICK, PERRY
Booking #:
432888
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
432887
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 11:45 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
KEY, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432885
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:55 am
Charges:
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 *MTR*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
DICKEY, JASON
Booking #:
432886
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:51 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RIOS, AMBER
Booking #:
432884
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 10:35 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo