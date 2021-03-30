Jail Log: March 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

MARTIN, LOUIS
Booking #:
432883
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 5:15 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
GALLIMORE, CLINTON
Booking #:
432882
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 4:47 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MEDINA, SABRINA
Booking #:
432881
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 4:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
432880
Booking Date:
03-30-2021 – 12:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X5
$964.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432879
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DIETZ, KAHLAN
Booking #:
432878
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ARRINGTON, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
432877
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ARP, ERIC
Booking #:
432876
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
Ratcliffe, Krystianna
Booking #:
432875
Release Date:
03-30-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA
$1490.00
CLARK, LEVI
Booking #:
432874
Release Date:
03-29-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 6:44 pm
Charges:
25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
26040042 *MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, CINDY
Booking #:
432873
Release Date:
03-29-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X2
$1000.00
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
432872
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
JOHNSON, JASON
Booking #:
432871
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
GARCIA, RACHELLE
Booking #:
432870
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CROOKS, TANNER
Booking #:
432867
Release Date:
03-29-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 12:54 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
432869
Release Date:
03-29-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$1000.00
GOMEZ-GOMEZ, NORMA
Booking #:
432868
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 12:08 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SALDIVAR, AMANDA
Booking #:
432865
Release Date:
03-29-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 12:07 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
PEASANT, FRANCIS
Booking #:
432864
Release Date:
03-29-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 11:08 am
Charges:
48990009 COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
Lopez, Juan
Booking #:
432866
Release Date:
03-29-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2021 – 11:03 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

