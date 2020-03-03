Jail Log: March 3, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession: 7

Fugitive From Justice: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc Border Patrol: 4

Theft: 2

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. MEDRANO, GAVIEL Booking #: 426944 Release Date: 03-03-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 No Bond MCCLAIN, OLEN Booking #: 426943 Booking Date: 03-03-2020 – 12:50 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE $5000.00 STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 426942 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 11:26 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 LUCIO, VICKI Booking #: 426941 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 9:10 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA $1318.00 JAMES, ZETH Booking #: 426940 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 8:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RAMOS, DYLAN Booking #: 426939 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 8:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HARTERY, JOSEPH Booking #: 426938 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 8:16 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 426937 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA $1464.00 BENAVIDES, ERIC Booking #: 426936 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 7:19 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 NAVA, PATINO Booking #: 426935 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 6:58 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS-PRIVATE PROPERTY $2500.00 ROBLES, SELESTE Booking #: 426934 Release Date: 03-03-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 6:30 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond HERNANDEZ-CASTELLANOS, MARIO Booking #: 426933 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 3:16 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $5000.00 Lopez, Eriberto Booking #: 426932 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 3:00 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond GUTIERREZ, JOSE Booking #: 426931 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 2:50 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond marin-abelar, Hector Booking #: 426930 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 2:34 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL No Bond RODRIGUEZ-PADRON, ENRIQUE Booking #: 426929 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 2:33 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL No Bond MORALES-CHAVEZ, AXEL Booking #: 426928 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 2:23 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond CHAVEZ-ROJAS, MIGUEL Booking #: 426927 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 2:22 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond CLARK, SAVANNAH Booking #: 426926 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 12:56 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond Gonzalez, Soraida Booking #: 426925 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 11:48 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond JONES, SETH Booking #: 426924 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 11:32 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond HANNA, SCOTT Booking #: 426923 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 11:29 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond BALDERAS, CONNIE Booking #: 426922 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 11:22 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond BAEZA, ARIANA Booking #: 426921 Release Date: 03-02-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 11:11 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond PIERCE, BRENTON Booking #: 426920 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 10:29 am Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond WILKINSON, EMMITT Booking #: 426919 Booking Date: 03-02-2020 – 7:31 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597