Jail Log: March 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Fugitive From Justice: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol: 4
  • Theft: 2
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
MEDRANO, GAVIEL
Booking #:
426944
Release Date:
03-03-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
MCCLAIN, OLEN
Booking #:
426943
Booking Date:
03-03-2020 – 12:50 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$5000.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
426942
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LUCIO, VICKI
Booking #:
426941
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA
$1318.00
JAMES, ZETH
Booking #:
426940
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
RAMOS, DYLAN
Booking #:
426939
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HARTERY, JOSEPH
Booking #:
426938
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
426937
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
$1464.00
BENAVIDES, ERIC
Booking #:
426936
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
NAVA, PATINO
Booking #:
426935
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS-PRIVATE PROPERTY
$2500.00
ROBLES, SELESTE
Booking #:
426934
Release Date:
03-03-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
HERNANDEZ-CASTELLANOS, MARIO
Booking #:
426933
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$5000.00
Lopez, Eriberto
Booking #:
426932
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
426931
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
marin-abelar, Hector
Booking #:
426930
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ-PADRON, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
426929
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL
No Bond
MORALES-CHAVEZ, AXEL
Booking #:
426928
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
CHAVEZ-ROJAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
426927
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
 
CLARK, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
426926
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
Gonzalez, Soraida
Booking #:
426925
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 11:48 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
JONES, SETH
Booking #:
426924
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 11:32 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
HANNA, SCOTT
Booking #:
426923
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 11:29 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BALDERAS, CONNIE
Booking #:
426922
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 11:22 am
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
BAEZA, ARIANA
Booking #:
426921
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 11:11 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PIERCE, BRENTON
Booking #:
426920
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 10:29 am
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
426919
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 7:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
 

