Jail Log: March 28-30, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Possession: 8
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Bail Jumping & FTA: 1
  • Theft by Check: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Noise – Prohibited: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
 
Trevino, Izaac
Booking #:
427359
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 1:51 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GANDAR, DAVID
Booking #:
427358
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 12:13 am
Charges:
22990004 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
THOMAS, MARSHALL
Booking #:
427357
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 12:04 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
427356
Release Date:
03-28-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MANTIA, BRENDA
Booking #:
427355
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
427354
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WEBB, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427353
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ALVAREZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
427352
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
STUMPF, SHANE
Booking #:
427351
Release Date:
03-27-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
427350
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1000.00
SADDLER, LASHANDA
Booking #:
427349
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990030 POSS CS PG 4 >= 400G
$120000.00
Flores, Angela
Booking #:
427348
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Kim, Jihan
Booking #:
427347
Release Date:
03-27-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1500.00
ESPARZA, JASON
Booking #:
427346
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
DANIELS, ALICIA
Booking #:
427345
Release Date:
03-27-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
50150004 MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$5000.00
LAFOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427344
Release Date:
03-27-2020 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 9:46 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK
No Bond
 
GALVAN, ABEL
Booking #:
427370
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 3:31 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$500.00
GARCIA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
427369
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 1:55 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
DAVIS, CARLTON
Booking #:
427368
Release Date:
03-29-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 1:29 am
Charges:
55999999 FTA ON 1832514J4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$250.00
SERRANO, MARK
Booking #:
427367
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
Thomas, Ty
Booking #:
427366
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 12:16 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF HABITATION
$75000.00
MARTIN, DALTON
Booking #:
427365
Release Date:
03-29-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA
$2992.00
STILWELL, JACOB
Booking #:
427364
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
427363
Release Date:
03-28-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
427362
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SANCHEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
427361
Release Date:
03-28-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
CARRASCO, JOHN
Booking #:
427360
Booking Date:
03-28-2020 – 11:38 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
 
GILL, REGINA
Booking #:
427375
Booking Date:
03-30-2020 – 1:04 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
LOPEZ, JEREMY
Booking #:
427374
Release Date:
03-30-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
53999999 NOISE-PROHIBITED
$412.00
YBARRA, ALICIA
Booking #:
427373
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1106.00
PAINTER, BRIAN
Booking #:
427372
Release Date:
03-29-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ELVENA, ALLEN
Booking #:
427371
Release Date:
03-29-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2020 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond

