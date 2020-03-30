Jail Log: March 28-30, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Possession: 8
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Bail Jumping & FTA: 1
- Theft by Check: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- FTA: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Noise – Prohibited: 1
- Theft: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990030 POSS CS PG 4 >= 400G
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
