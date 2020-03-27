Jail Log: March 27, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving Under The Influence – Minor: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Theft: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 4

Misc Parole Violation – TX Juvenile Dept: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Misc TDCJ Hold: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

RODRIGUEZ, JOHNNY Booking #: 427343 Booking Date: 03-27-2020 – 5:15 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENC MINOR $524.00 RAMON, RICHARD Booking #: 427342 Release Date: 03-27-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 03-27-2020 – 4:54 am Charges: 54999999 NO DL $464.00 GARCIA, SHANNON Booking #: 427341 Booking Date: 03-27-2020 – 3:12 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RIVERA, ANTONIO Booking #: 427340 Booking Date: 03-27-2020 – 12:05 am Charges: 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond RIDDICK, BRIAN Booking #: 427339 Release Date: 03-27-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 9:52 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BROWN, KHALIL Booking #: 427338 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 9:19 pm Charges: 13990043 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond HERNANDEZ, DANNY Booking #: 427336 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 8:41 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HUTCHISON, MOLLY Booking #: 427337 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $7500.00 JACKSON, CHELSI Booking #: 427334 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 8:24 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond Sanchez, Ricardo Booking #: 427335 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 8:22 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION-TX JUVENILE DEPT No Bond GILLESPIE, BREONNA Booking #: 427333 Release Date: 03-26-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 8:08 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CABALLERO, DAMIAN Booking #: 427332 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY $1000.00 BELL, BRENNAN Booking #: 427331 Release Date: 03-27-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 6:48 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RAMOS, VANESA Booking #: 427330 Release Date: 03-26-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 3:43 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond CROSS, JUSTIN Booking #: 427329 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 2:17 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD No Bond Ratcliffe, Krystianna Booking #: 427328 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 1:44 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 427327 Booking Date: 03-26-2020 – 1:30 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

