Jail Log: March 27, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving Under The Influence – Minor: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Theft: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Misc Parole Violation – TX Juvenile Dept: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Hold: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
RODRIGUEZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
427343
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 5:15 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENC MINOR
$524.00
RAMON, RICHARD
Booking #:
427342
Release Date:
03-27-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 4:54 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
GARCIA, SHANNON
Booking #:
427341
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 3:12 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RIVERA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
427340
Booking Date:
03-27-2020 – 12:05 am
Charges:
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
RIDDICK, BRIAN
Booking #:
427339
Release Date:
03-27-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BROWN, KHALIL
Booking #:
427338
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
13990043 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
427336
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HUTCHISON, MOLLY
Booking #:
427337
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
JACKSON, CHELSI
Booking #:
427334
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
Sanchez, Ricardo
Booking #:
427335
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 8:22 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION-TX JUVENILE DEPT
No Bond
 
GILLESPIE, BREONNA
Booking #:
427333
Release Date:
03-26-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CABALLERO, DAMIAN
Booking #:
427332
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
$1000.00
BELL, BRENNAN
Booking #:
427331
Release Date:
03-27-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RAMOS, VANESA
Booking #:
427330
Release Date:
03-26-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
CROSS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
427329
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
No Bond
Ratcliffe, Krystianna
Booking #:
427328
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 1:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427327
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 1:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

