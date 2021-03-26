Jail Log: March 26, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Theft: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • CPF: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Harassment of Public Servant: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
Armstrong, Devin
Booking #:
432817
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 4:58 am
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
COX, SEBASTIEN
Booking #:
432816
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 3:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PEREZ, LUIS
Booking #:
432815
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 3:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
EGGENBERGER, COREY
Booking #:
432814
Booking Date:
03-26-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
$944.00
LANGE, AARON
Booking #:
432813
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Burney, Kimberly
Booking #:
432812
Release Date:
03-26-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF X 6
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 2
MISC VPTA x 1
$3536.00
CRUZ, ANDREW
Booking #:
432811
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
23990067 THEFT
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
HARRIS, HEATHER
Booking #:
432810
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1926.00
GONZALEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
432809
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$1000.00
GASKIN, SEAN
Booking #:
432808
Release Date:
03-25-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
432807
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 6:50 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GARRETT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
432806
Release Date:
03-25-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MORALES, SAUL
Booking #:
432805
Release Date:
03-25-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGOSTRATION
54999999 NO DIRVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO TRAILER LIGHTS
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
$5462.00
OXFORD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432804
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
25890001 *GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
QUINTANA, DUSTIN
Booking #:
432803
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
70990140 *MTR*HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2093.20
STEVENSON, KALEB
Booking #:
432802
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
JOHNSON, JERROD
Booking #:
432801
Release Date:
03-25-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
Cortez, Stefanie
Booking #:
432800
Release Date:
03-25-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 11:28 am
Charges:
23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CUELLAR, JUSTIN
Booking #:
432799
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 10:42 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo