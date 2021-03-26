Jail Log: March 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Theft: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

CPF: 1

Possession: 4

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Harassment of Public Servant: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]