Jail Log: March 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Theft: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- CPF: 1
- Possession: 4
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Harassment of Public Servant: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 2
MISC VPTA x 1
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
54999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 NO DIRVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO TRAILER LIGHTS
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
25890001 *GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990023 GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597