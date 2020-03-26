Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Jail Log: March 26, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Red Light Violation: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Theft: 1
 
SKEEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
427326
Release Date:
03-26-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 2:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
MAUPIN, ANNA
Booking #:
427325
Release Date:
03-26-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 1:28 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
PENDLETON, MEREN
Booking #:
427324
Release Date:
03-26-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-26-2020 – 12:15 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
PERREIRA, ALEXANDRA
Booking #:
427323
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MUNOZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
427322
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
 
Stanley, Noemi
Booking #:
427321
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X11
No Bond
WINSTON, PATRICK
Booking #:
427320
Release Date:
03-26-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$4000.00
SOWELL, JEFFREY
Booking #:
427319
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GALINDO, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
427317
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
MONTANEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
427318
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X1
$1068.00
ROBISON, CODY
Booking #:
427316
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
BALL, JEFFREY
Booking #:
427315
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2
54999999 TEXAS MORE THAN 90 DAYS/ NO TEXAS DL
71999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC CPFX1
MISC VPTA X1
$4068.20
DABNEY, CONNOR
Booking #:
427314
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 10:08 am
Charges:
23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley