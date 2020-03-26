Jail Log: March 26, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Misc CPF: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Red Light Violation: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Theft: 1