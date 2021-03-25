Jail Log: March 25, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
REYES, ERNESTO
Booking #:
432798
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 5:21 am
Charges:
54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
CHARLES, JERRY
Booking #:
432797
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 4:06 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
SOTO, FRANSISCO
Booking #:
432796
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 2:56 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
BURROWS, LINDA
Booking #:
432795
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 2:15 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
CAMPOS, ELIAS
Booking #:
432794
Booking Date:
03-25-2021 – 1:57 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
WEBB, KRISTEN
Booking #:
432793
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
STUBBLEFIELD, DUSTIN
Booking #:
432792
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
JACKSON, KODY
Booking #:
432791
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 5:47 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$5000.00
SANDERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432790
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 9
No Bond
WILLIAMS, LAUREN
Booking #:
432789
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
54040009 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, GERARDO
Booking #:
432788
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$8000.00
GUTIERREZ, RODRIGO
Booking #:
432787
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1000.00
NATIVIDAD, NARCISA
Booking #:
432786
Release Date:
03-24-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ 2 > oz
No Bond
RIVERA, ELISEO
Booking #:
432784
Release Date:
03-24-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
MONTEMAYOR, AVELINO
Booking #:
432783
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
SERRANO, ADRIAN
Booking #:
432782
Release Date:
03-24-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 11:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTIN-JONES, DAWSON
Booking #:
432781
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 10:23 am
Charges:
35990019 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
432780
Release Date:
03-24-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-24-2021 – 7:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo