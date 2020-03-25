Jail Log: March 25, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault: 1

Theft: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Possession: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

ANDERSON, DANYEL Booking #: 427313 Booking Date: 03-25-2020 – 5:32 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00 GARCIA, EUGENE Booking #: 427312 Release Date: 03-25-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 03-25-2020 – 12:04 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTAX5 $3938.00 ADAIR, DAVID Booking #: 427311 Release Date: 03-25-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 03-24-2020 – 11:29 pm Charges: 25890001 GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond CUELLAR, DANIEL Booking #: 427310 Booking Date: 03-24-2020 – 8:42 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 HILARIO, BRIANA Booking #: 427309 Booking Date: 03-24-2020 – 8:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 1 $21000.00 LUERA, JOHNNIE Booking #: 427308 Booking Date: 03-24-2020 – 5:52 pm Charges: 54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond PACHECO, LESLIE Booking #: 427307 Booking Date: 03-24-2020 – 5:16 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

73990711 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY $88000.00 REYES, SILVESTER Booking #: 427306 Release Date: 03-24-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 03-24-2020 – 9:09 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597