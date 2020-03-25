Jail Log: March 25, 2020

Closings
Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
 
ANDERSON, DANYEL
Booking #:
427313
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 5:32 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
GARCIA, EUGENE
Booking #:
427312
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
03-25-2020 – 12:04 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTAX5
$3938.00
ADAIR, DAVID
Booking #:
427311
Release Date:
03-25-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
03-24-2020 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
25890001 GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
CUELLAR, DANIEL
Booking #:
427310
Booking Date:
03-24-2020 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HILARIO, BRIANA
Booking #:
427309
Booking Date:
03-24-2020 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
$21000.00
LUERA, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
427308
Booking Date:
03-24-2020 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
PACHECO, LESLIE
Booking #:
427307
Booking Date:
03-24-2020 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
73990711 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
$88000.00
REYES, SILVESTER
Booking #:
427306
Release Date:
03-24-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-24-2020 – 9:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 

