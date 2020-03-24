Jail Log: March 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Theft: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1