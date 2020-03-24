Closings
Jail Log: March 24, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
MELENDEZ, KHAN
Booking #:
427305
Release Date:
03-24-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-24-2020 – 12:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BARRERA, GLORIA
Booking #:
427304
Release Date:
03-24-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOPEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
427303
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
$2000.00
THOMPSON, JANA
Booking #:
427302
Release Date:
03-24-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 5
$7088.00
ALVAREZ, JESUS
Booking #:
427301
Release Date:
03-23-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
BURGESS, DAVID
Booking #:
427300
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ARNOLD-CHILDERS, BONNIE
Booking #:
427299
Release Date:
03-24-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, TERRIE
Booking #:
427298
Release Date:
03-23-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 2
$444.00
MORALES, JONAS
Booking #:
427297
Release Date:
03-23-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
VELAZQUEZ, GENEVA
Booking #:
427296
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
FTA FAIL TO APPEAR ON CAUSE NO. 983711J4
No Bond
GARCIA, GREGORY
Booking #:
427295
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 2:37 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
ROJAS, LUIS
Booking #:
427294
Release Date:
03-23-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2020 – 1:41 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

