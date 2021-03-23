Jail Log: March 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Speeding: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Possession: 3

Misc Contempt of Court: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 3

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]