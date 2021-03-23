Jail Log: March 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Speeding: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Possession: 3
- Misc Contempt of Court: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Theft: 3
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
MISC STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X2
MISC VPTA X 1
13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAILTO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
