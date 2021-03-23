Jail Log: March 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Speeding: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Misc Contempt of Court: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
PEREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
432759
Release Date:
03-23-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 2:31 am
Charges:
MISC DWLI
MISC STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
$3018.00
Tucker, Samantha
Booking #:
432758
Release Date:
03-23-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 1:48 am
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond:
$1072.00
TORRES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432757
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 1:46 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
No Bond
FOX, DEVON
Booking #:
432756
Release Date:
03-23-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2021 – 1:45 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond:
No Bond
BURNEY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432755
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 10
Bond:
No Bond
WILLIAMS, TAVONTE
Booking #:
432754
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
$5200.00
MARTINEZ, DARYL
Booking #:
432753
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
$2662.00
PADILLA, RAQUEL
Booking #:
432752
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA
Bond:
$852.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432751
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
$462.00
MENDOZA, SAMMY
Booking #:
432750
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
$2106.00
GAITAN, ASHLEY
Booking #:
432749
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
$500.00
CARRILLO, AARON
Booking #:
432748
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 1:47 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAILTO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond:
$2708.00
MORENO, AARON
Booking #:
432747
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 11:33 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
No Bond
CARRASCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
432746
Release Date:
03-22-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 10:47 am
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JEREMY
Booking #:
432745
Release Date:
03-22-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 10:40 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
$500.00
KANDL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
432744
Release Date:
03-22-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 8:44 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

