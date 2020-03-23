Jail Log: March 21-23, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft of Firearm: 1

Theft: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Possession: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Littering: 1

MARTINEZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 427277 Booking Date: 03-21-2020 – 1:27 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

41999999 MINIOR IN POSSESSION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $942.00 VALLES, MARIA Booking #: 427275 Booking Date: 03-21-2020 – 12:34 am Charges: 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 by CHECK

32.41 *CPF*ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBLITY

MISC CPF X6

MISC VPTA X2 $4032.00 WHITAKER, GEOFFREY Booking #: 427274 Booking Date: 03-20-2020 – 11:17 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond KROGSTAD, MALCOM Booking #: 427273 Booking Date: 03-20-2020 – 9:11 pm Charges: 35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond GARLINGHOUSE, ANDREW Booking #: 427272 Booking Date: 03-20-2020 – 8:02 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond PENA, HECTOR Booking #: 427271 Release Date: 03-20-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 03-20-2020 – 5:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond FUSON, ROSIE Booking #: 427270 Release Date: 03-20-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 03-20-2020 – 10:24 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 427269 Release Date: 03-20-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 03-20-2020 – 8:12 am Charges: 73999999 LITTERING $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597