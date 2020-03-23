Closings
Jail Log: March 21-23, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 72 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Littering: 1
MARTINEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
427277
Booking Date:
03-21-2020 – 1:27 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
41999999 MINIOR IN POSSESSION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$942.00
VALLES, MARIA
Booking #:
427275
Booking Date:
03-21-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 by CHECK
32.41 *CPF*ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBLITY
MISC CPF X6
MISC VPTA X2
$4032.00
WHITAKER, GEOFFREY
Booking #:
427274
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
KROGSTAD, MALCOM
Booking #:
427273
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
GARLINGHOUSE, ANDREW
Booking #:
427272
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PENA, HECTOR
Booking #:
427271
Release Date:
03-20-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
FUSON, ROSIE
Booking #:
427270
Release Date:
03-20-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 10:24 am
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427269
Release Date:
03-20-2020 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 8:12 am
Charges:
73999999 LITTERING
$462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

