Jail Log: March 20-22, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 49 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 12
- Driving While Intoxicated: 8
- Theft: 5
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Non Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- FTA Prop: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Theft of Services: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Minor in Consumption: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
- Fail to Display Driver’s License: 1
- Issuance of Bad Check: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
73999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 6
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 DWLI
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 32 MPH IN A 20MPH
MISC VPTA X 3
54999999 FTSLI=UNATTENTED PARKED VEHICLE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC *FTA*POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990183 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA DEL/SELL INHALENT
MISC FTA x 1
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10 % OR OVER 46 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
