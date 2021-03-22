Jail Log: March 20-22, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 49 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 12
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 8
  • Theft: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Non Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • FTA Prop: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Theft of Services: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Minor in Consumption: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5
  • Fail to Display Driver’s License: 1
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

BROWN, KEDRICK
Booking #:
432743
Release Date:
03-22-2021 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 2:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
No Bond
JOHNSON, JERMON
Booking #:
432742
Booking Date:
03-22-2021 – 12:29 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
No Bond
CARRANZA, BRANDII
Booking #:
432741
Release Date:
03-22-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
$1000.00
LAZENBY, WADONNA
Booking #:
432740
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
No Bond
JOHNSON, RACHEL
Booking #:
432739
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond:
$512.00
GARCIA, EUGENE
Booking #:
432738
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C X 2
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
73999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 6
Bond:
$4380.00
DAVIS, WILEY
Booking #:
432737
Release Date:
03-21-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond:
$1468.00
ROBINSON, CHYNA
Booking #:
432736
Release Date:
03-21-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
$1000.00
HUBBLE, KELLI
Booking #:
432735
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 11:33 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 DWLI
Bond:
$450.00
 
 
 
COY, DESTIN
Booking #:
432733
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 5:41 am
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
Bond:
$280.00
 
BYLER, JETT
Booking #:
432732
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 5:38 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
$440.00
SALAS, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
432731
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 5:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
$1000.00
VAZQUEZ, TATIANA
Booking #:
432730
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 3:33 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, AGAPITO
Booking #:
432729
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 3:24 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, ERMELINDA
Booking #:
432728
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
$462.00
ARAMBULA, SYLVIA
Booking #:
432727
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
$1000.00
DANIELS, MADISON
Booking #:
432726
Release Date:
03-21-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 2:28 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 32 MPH IN A 20MPH
MISC VPTA X 3
Bond:
$3770.00
CARRILLO, JESUS
Booking #:
432725
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 2:01 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 FTSLI=UNATTENTED PARKED VEHICLE
Bond:
$668.00
MORENO, JASON
Booking #:
432724
Booking Date:
03-21-2021 – 12:18 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
No Bond
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
432723
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC *FTA*POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond:
$10462.00
PULLEN, ROBERT
Booking #:
432722
Release Date:
03-21-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
$1000.00
ARTEAGA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
432721
Release Date:
03-20-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
$500.00
DOMINGUEZ, GABRIANNA
Booking #:
432720
Release Date:
03-20-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
23999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
$5379.82
AYON, JOSE
Booking #:
432719
Release Date:
03-20-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond:
No Bond
 
 
WHITE, MALIK
Booking #:
432718
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 5:32 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond:
No Bond
BRYAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432717
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 5:29 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
No Bond
WILLIAMS, LAUREN
Booking #:
432716
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 5:12 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
$1500.00
WARD, JASON
Booking #:
432715
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 3:54 am
Charges:
23990193 *VOP* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
$1500.00
RIVERO, VALERIA
Booking #:
432714
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 3:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
$462.00
DAVIS, FREDERICK
Booking #:
432713
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
$1000.00
VALENCIA, ESMERALDA
Booking #:
432712
Release Date:
03-20-2021 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
54999999 NON PROOF OF FINANCAL RESPOSIBILITY
Bond:
$574.00
WALKER, ISAIAH
Booking #:
432711
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 1:41 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond:
No Bond
RILEY, JOHN
Booking #:
432710
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 1:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
$1000.00
MERRIMAN, GARRETT
Booking #:
432709
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 12:19 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
No Bond
HOLEMAN, CHRISTIE
Booking #:
432708
Release Date:
03-20-2021 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-20-2021 – 12:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
$462.00
STULLER, HALI
Booking #:
432707
Release Date:
03-20-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
432706
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
$1000.00
SAYLOR, HALEY
Booking #:
432705
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990183 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA DEL/SELL INHALENT
Bond:
$1000.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
432703
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 1
Bond:
$1264.00
GONZALES, MARINA
Booking #:
432701
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
23990191 *FTA* PROP >= $100<$750
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10 % OR OVER 46 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
$7280.00
RIOS, LEONARDO
Booking #:
432700
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
No Bond
ORONA, SABRINA
Booking #:
432699
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
23990180 THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
$10000.00
PENA, STACEY
Booking #:
432698
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
No Bond
MURRAY, AMY
Booking #:
432697
Release Date:
03-19-2021 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond:
No Bond
RAMON, DAVID
Booking #:
432696
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
No Bond
ROBLES, ADRIAN
Booking #:
432695
Release Date:
03-19-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
38990027 *GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond:
$3500.00
REILY, CHARRIS
Booking #:
432694
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
No Bond
BAIRD, JAMES
Booking #:
432693
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
No Bond
COTTIERO, OTTO
Booking #:
432692
Booking Date:
03-19-2021 – 11:41 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

