Jail Log: March 20-22, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 49 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 12

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Theft: 5

Public Intoxication: 4

Non Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

FTA Prop: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft of Services: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Minor in Consumption: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 5

Fail to Display Driver’s License: 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

