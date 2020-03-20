Closings
Jail Log: March 20, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Fam/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Violate Promise to Appear: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Littering: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int SBI/Mental: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
 
FLETCHER, ANTONIO
Booking #:
427268
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 3:19 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
REYES, JORGE
Booking #:
427267
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 2:13 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
STEWART, SKYLAR
Booking #:
427266
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 2:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ROJAS, JEREMY
Booking #:
427265
Booking Date:
03-20-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
BRITO, JOE
Booking #:
427264
Release Date:
03-20-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
427263
Release Date:
03-20-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1731732J4 SPEEDING
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731733J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X 8
$908.00
PEREZ, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
427262
Release Date:
03-20-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1106.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427261
Release Date:
03-20-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
55999999 LITTERING
$662.00
ESCOBAR, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427260
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
13990041 MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427258
Release Date:
03-19-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 10:02 am
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
$500.00

