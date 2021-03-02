Jail Log: March 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Tamper w/Identification Numbers – Personal Property: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
FUQUA, JONATHON
Booking #:
432390
Booking Date:
03-02-2021 – 12:55 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$1926.00
SKEEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
432389
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1962.00
SALAZAR, CODY
Booking #:
432388
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
432387
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$1526.00
ROSADO, JUANITA
Booking #:
432386
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X 3
$5793.00
SEIDER, HEATHER
Booking #:
432385
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
RUSSELL, ROY
Booking #:
432384
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
23990066 TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROBERTY
26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
JAMES, KYNDALL
Booking #:
432383
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED2
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA x 2
$4164.00
NUNCIO, THOMAS
Booking #:
432381
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WARREN, DESHAWN
Booking #:
432382
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
WILLIAMS, KYRSTEN
Booking #:
432380
Release Date:
03-01-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
EVERITT, JAYDEN
Booking #:
432379
Release Date:
03-01-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFx 3
No Bond
PENA, VERONICA
Booking #:
432378
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 1:11 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
432377
Release Date:
03-01-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
TORRES, JAVIER
Booking #:
432376
Release Date:
03-01-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 10:36 am
Charges:
11990002 *MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
CAMARILLO, JOANN
Booking #:
432375
Booking Date:
03-01-2021 – 10:18 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

