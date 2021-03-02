Jail Log: March 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 3
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Tamper w/Identification Numbers – Personal Property: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X 3
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
26040043 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED2
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA x 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
