Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Jail Log: March 19, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Trash on Property: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correctional Facility: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Public Servant: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
TORRES, SAMMUEL
Booking #:
427257
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 3:44 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990015 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
DEASIS, ERNESTO
Booking #:
427256
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 2:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MORIN, JESSICA
Booking #:
427255
Booking Date:
03-19-2020 – 12:50 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
WILSON, LESTER
Booking #:
427254
Release Date:
03-19-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
TORRES, LEONEL
Booking #:
427253
Release Date:
03-19-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CANTU, GINO
Booking #:
427252
Release Date:
03-19-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$1092.00
MEREDITH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427251
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
 
HAYES, LE’ANDRE
Booking #:
427249
Release Date:
03-18-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
72999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC FTA X 1
$2336.00
RODRIGUEZ, CODY
Booking #:
427250
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
LOPEZ, TREVOR
Booking #:
427248
Release Date:
03-19-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARES, CONNIE
Booking #:
427247
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
BERUMES, MIGUEL
Booking #:
427246
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 4:19 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
RAGAN, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
427245
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
<
HOLIDAY, ERICA
Booking #:
427244
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
RUIZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
427243
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ROSE, ABIGAIL
Booking #:
427241
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
LAFOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427240
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 2:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990194 J/N*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
$1000.00
Swinford, Janessa
Booking #:
427239
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 1:21 pm
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
22990002 GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PEREZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
427238
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 11:11 am
Charges:
13990031 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CONFER, DORIAN
Booking #:
427237
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 10:25 am
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
CARDENAS, ERNEST
Booking #:
427236
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 10:25 am
Charges:
54040011 GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story