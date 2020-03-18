Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Jail Log: March 18, 2020

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Misc Child Support: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
LIBELL, DANIEL
Booking #:
427235
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 3:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TONN, PATTY
Booking #:
427234
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 2:50 am
Charges:
FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730094J4
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
427233
Booking Date:
03-18-2020 – 2:35 am
Charges:
MISC CHILD SUPPORT
$2000.00
GONZALES, MELODY
Booking #:
427232
Release Date:
03-18-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DENNIS, BRENT
Booking #:
427231
Release Date:
03-18-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARCIA, CEZARIO
Booking #:
427230
Release Date:
03-17-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
29990043 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
427229
Release Date:
03-18-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARCIA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
427228
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV
$512.00
 
SOLIS, ALISSA
Booking #:
427227
Release Date:
03-17-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, EUGENE
Booking #:
427226
Release Date:
03-17-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X4
$3276.00
GILMORE, KRISTA
Booking #:
427225
Release Date:
03-17-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
427224
Release Date:
03-18-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
$1566.00
FERNANDEZ, RONALD
Booking #:
427223
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
RIVERA, JONATHAN
Booking #:
427222
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story