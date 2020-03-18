Jail Log: March 18, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Child Support: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Possession: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Theft: 2

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. LIBELL, DANIEL Booking #: 427235 Booking Date: 03-18-2020 – 3:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 TONN, PATTY Booking #: 427234 Booking Date: 03-18-2020 – 2:50 am Charges: FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730094J4 No Bond RODRIGUEZ, JUAN Booking #: 427233 Booking Date: 03-18-2020 – 2:35 am Charges: MISC CHILD SUPPORT $2000.00 GONZALES, MELODY Booking #: 427232 Release Date: 03-18-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 11:24 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DENNIS, BRENT Booking #: 427231 Release Date: 03-18-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 11:20 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARCIA, CEZARIO Booking #: 427230 Release Date: 03-17-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 9:25 pm Charges: 29990043 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond MARTINEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 427229 Release Date: 03-18-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 7:55 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GARCIA, ALFREDO Booking #: 427228 Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 7:42 pm Charges: 13990031 J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV $512.00 SOLIS, ALISSA Booking #: 427227 Release Date: 03-17-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 7:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARCIA, EUGENE Booking #: 427226 Release Date: 03-17-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 6:28 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X4 $3276.00 GILMORE, KRISTA Booking #: 427225 Release Date: 03-17-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 5:25 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 427224 Release Date: 03-18-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X2 $1566.00 FERNANDEZ, RONALD Booking #: 427223 Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 2:29 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond RIVERA, JONATHAN Booking #: 427222 Booking Date: 03-17-2020 – 12:20 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

